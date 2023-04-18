Sainik School Counselling 2023 Seat Acceptance Window for Round 2 Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Sainik School counselling 2023 round 2 seat acceptance window will be closed today i.e. April 18, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website to accept or reject the allotted seat.

Updated: Apr 18, 2023 11:33 IST
Sainik School Counselling 2023: As per the latest updates, All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) will close the seat acceptance window today i.e. April 18, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 of  Sainik School Counselling 2023 can accept, reconsider or exit the seats till today i.e. April 18, 2023, up to 11.45 pm. They can visit the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling to exercise options.

According to the Sainik School counselling 2023 schedule, the shortlisted candidates' verification process will be done until April 27, 2023 (up to 5.00 pm). They must note that the last date to report to the allotted schools along with all the documents (along with medicals) is April 27, 2023. 

All India Sainik School Admission Counselling- Direct Link (Available Now)

Sainik School Counselling 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Dates

Last date to accept allotted seats

April 18, 2023

Verification (Physical cum Medical)

Schedule

April 15 to 27, 2023 (up to 5.00 pm)

Last date to report along with documents

April 27, 2023 (up to 5.00 pm)

How to Accept Seats Allotted in Sainik School Counselling 2023?

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 can accept, the allotted seats till today i.e. April 18, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to accept or reconsider-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign in tab

Step 3: Now, enter the username (AISSEE application no.) and password

Step 4: Check the allotted school 

Step 5: Exercise the given options- accept, reconsider, or exit

Step 6: Submit the choice and save the page for future reference

Also Read: KVS Admission 2023: Class 2 Selection List to be Out Today, Know How to Download Here

 
