SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: Phase 2 Application Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha will close the registration window for Students Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 Phase 2 today: September 16, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who filled out the Common Application Form (CAF) can make corrections (if necessary) to their forms between September 17 and 18, 2023. As per the SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 schedule, the provisional allotment of seats will be published on September 26, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates can pay the admission fee between September 26 and 28, 2023. Further, they have to report to the allocated institutions from September 27 to 30, 2023 to complete the admission process.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 Phase 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Last date for applying online CAF September 16, 2023 Editing of the earlier submitted CAF September 17 to 18, 2023 Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats along with wait listed applicants in HEl's e-Space September 26, 2023 Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants through SAMS [Student's Account] portal September 26 to 28, 2023 Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection) September 27 to 30, 2023 Data update of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round

September 27 to 30, 2023 Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents October 3 to 4, 2023 Publication of merit list of selected candidates October 6, 2023 Reporting of the waitlisted applicants to take admission in one of the selected HEls October 10, 2023 Updation of selected waitlisted students' data by the HEIs in their e-Space October 11, 2023

How to Apply for SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 or Degree link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates who have been placed on the waiting list may appear in person from October 3 to 4, 2023 (5 pm) with their applications and necessary documentation to take part in the waiting list admission round. Candidates can visit the SAMS Odisha website for additional information.

Also Read: ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in