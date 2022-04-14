School Student and Teacher Test Positive of COVID in Delhi, Students sent back home

As per recent reports, a student and teacher at a School in Delhi have tested positive for COVID. Reports suggest that the classmates of the affected students have been sent home. This case comes a few days after a few infections were reported in private schools in Noida and Ghaziabad.

COVID cases increase

According to the COVID case numbers reported recently in Delhi, close to 299 new COVID cases have been reported which is a 50 percent rise from the previous day's case count of 202. The total number of COVID cases reported in Delhi has now increased to 18,66,881.

Delhi MLA and Senior Leader of the ruling party, Atishi stated that there were reports of a child and teacher testing positive of COVID-19, and the other students of the class were sent home. Reports of COVIDd infection from campuses have also caused concerns weeks after schools reopened for offline classes. The long period of closure of schools due to the pandemic has affected the learning environment of the country.

According to earlier reports, 23 school students from four schools in Noida tested positive for COVID over the past few weeks. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma when speaking to the media stated that 13 children have tested positive in Khaitan Public Schools and the school has also informed the authorities that they have closed down the schools for now. 23 children have been infected with COVID in Noida until now, he further stated.

