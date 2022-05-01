School Summer Vacation 2022: Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Announce Early Summer Holidays, Get State-wise List Here

School Summer Vacation 2022: With intense heatwave sweeping across the country since mid-April, several state governments have announced early school summer vacations for students. According to media reports, State Governments of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have announced early summer vacation for school and in few cases even college students as well. In addition to this, yesterday, Bhagwant Mann led AAP Govt also announced early summer vacations for school students in Punjab yesterday - 30th April 2022.

Extended Academic Year Impacted due to Heatwave

In the light of the intense heatwave, several state governments have been forced to change their plans with regards to extending the academic year to make-up for the lost time due to school closures due to the pandemic. State Governments have decided to announce early summer vacations for school and college students in the light of the health problems being reported among the students. Several states which are experiencing heatwave have reported dehydration and other illness among the students. In fact, several students appearing for the annual board exams have also reported being impacted by the intense heat.

Early School Summer Vacation: State-wise List

According to the media reports several state governments have announced early school summer vacations to protect students from the intense heatwave. The state-wise list where early summer vacations have been announced is given below:

Punjab School Vacation: Bhagwant Mann led AAP govt in Punjab has announced early summer vacation for all school students in the state from 14th May 2022. The news about early summer vacation was confirmed by Punjab Chief Minister in a tweet sent from his official account. The tweet read “Considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.”

West Bengal: On similar lines, Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal Govt has also announced that all schools in the state will close for summer vacations from 2nd May 2022 onwards. The decision will be applicable to state govt and private schools.

Bhopal: Local reports from Bhopal have hinted that in the light of the heatwave several schools in the district have decided to end classes for students from 29th April onwards.

Puducherry: Schools for Class 1 to 9 students in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be closed for academic activities from 30th April 2022.

Uttar Pradesh: UP Schools will begin their annual summer vacations from 21st May to 30th June 2022. In total 51 days of summer vacation has been announced for school students.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has announced summer holidays this year will begin on 24th April and will end on 14th June 2022.

Andhra Pradesh: For school students in Andhra Pradesh, the school summer vacation have been announced 6th May to 4th July 2022 for the on-going academic session.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Schools have been asked to close down for the academic session from 2nd May to 12th June for 1st to 9th and 11th Class students. The school summer vacations will end on 13th June for all areas in Maharashtra, except for Vidharbha, where vacations will end on 27th June 2022.

Odisha: Odisha State Government has announced a mini-vacation from 26th April to 30th April in the light of the heatwave. However, the general school vacations will begin from 6th June to 16th June, which is 35-day curtailed vacation for students to make up for the pandemic induced school closures.

