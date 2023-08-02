Schools Closed In Balangir, Odisha Due To Heavy Rainfall Alert, Check Details Here

Odisha Schools Closed Today: Schools in Balangir District, Odisha will be closed today, August 2, 2023, due to heavy rainfall experienced in the region. The district collector and district magistrate announced the holiday for both government and private schools in the region. It must also be noted that along with schools, Anganwadis will also remain closed today due to the heavy rainfall and rainfall alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Odisha

According to the latest warning issued by India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Odisha for the next two days. IMD has also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea. IMD scientist HR Biswa when speaking to the media stated that several parts of Odisha for the next two days. He further added that in the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in the northern region of Odisha district and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, he mentioned.

Details regarding the reopening of schools and further updates on the weather condition will be made by the officials as per the weather condition in the area. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for regular updates on school reopening.

IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Several States

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states until August 5, 2023. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of East UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar from August 2 to 5, 2023, Odisha on August 2 and 3, 2023, West Bengal and Jharkhand on August 2 and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 2 to 4, 2023.

Also Read: DSEU to Introduce Certificate Programme in Electronics System Design Manufacturing; Get Details