Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Special OJEE Admit Card Released; Download 2nd OJEE Hall Ticket at ojee.nic.in

Special/2nd OJEE Admit Card: OJEE Board has published the Special OJEE Admit Card today, July 10, 2025 on the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check their OJEE Special admit card online using their OJEE Application Number and date of birth.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 10, 2025, 16:25 IST
OJEE 2nd Special 2025 admit card released.
OJEE 2nd Special 2025 admit card released.
Register for Result Updates

Special/2nd OJEE Admit Card: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Special/ 2nd OJEE Admit Card today, July 10, 2025. Students will need to visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in to check their hall tickets. Candidates who registered online for the special OJEE Exams and paid the online applicable fee can check their OJEE Special admit card online. The details required to check the OJEE Special 2nd admit card online are OJEE Application Number and date of birth. 

Special OJEE Exam 2025 Overview 

Check the important details related to OJEE special/ 2nd OJEE Exam 2025 admit card here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)

Board name 

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ojee.nic.in

Level 

Undergraduate

Postgraduate 

Exam dates 

July 15 - 16, 2025

Admit card release date 

July 10, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Result date 

To be Declared

How to Check the 2nd OJEE Admit Card 2025?

Aspirants who registered for the 2nd Special OJEE Exam 2025 can follow the given steps to check their hall ticket online:

  1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘OJEE’ tab, click on the ‘Download 2nd OJEE ADMIT CARD’ link
  3. A new log in window will appear 
  4. Enter your OJEE 2025 application number and date of birth in the respective fields
  5. Click on ‘Login’
  6.  Check your details 
  7. Download the OJEE hall ticket for future use 

Important Details Mentioned in 2nd OJEE Admit Card 2025

The following important details and particulars must be mentioned in the OJEE special admit card 2025:

  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Father's name
  • Candidate’s Address
  • Date of birth 
  • Gender
  • Roll Number 
  • Candidate’s Application Number
  • Courses
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam shift 
  • Reporting time at the exam centre
  • Name and address of the test centre 
  • Exam day instructions

Related Stories

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News