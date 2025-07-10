Special OJEE Admit Card Released; Download 2nd OJEE Hall Ticket at ojee.nic.in

Special/2nd OJEE Admit Card: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Special/ 2nd OJEE Admit Card today, July 10, 2025. Students will need to visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in to check their hall tickets. Candidates who registered online for the special OJEE Exams and paid the online applicable fee can check their OJEE Special admit card online. The details required to check the OJEE Special 2nd admit card online are OJEE Application Number and date of birth.

Special OJEE Exam 2025 Overview

Check the important details related to OJEE special/ 2nd OJEE Exam 2025 admit card here: