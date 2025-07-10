Special OJEE Admit Card Released; Download 2nd OJEE Hall Ticket at ojee.nic.in

Special/2nd OJEE Admit Card: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Special/ 2nd OJEE Admit Card today, July 10, 2025. Students will need to visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in to check their hall tickets. Candidates who registered online for the special OJEE Exams and paid the online applicable fee can check their OJEE Special admit card online. The details required to check the OJEE Special 2nd admit card online are OJEE Application Number and date of birth.
Special OJEE Exam 2025 Overview
Check the important details related to OJEE special/ 2nd OJEE Exam 2025 admit card here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)
|
Board name
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ojee.nic.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
|
Exam dates
|
July 15 - 16, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
July 10, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Result date
|
To be Declared
How to Check the 2nd OJEE Admit Card 2025?
Aspirants who registered for the 2nd Special OJEE Exam 2025 can follow the given steps to check their hall ticket online:
- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘OJEE’ tab, click on the ‘Download 2nd OJEE ADMIT CARD’ link
- A new log in window will appear
- Enter your OJEE 2025 application number and date of birth in the respective fields
- Click on ‘Login’
- Check your details
- Download the OJEE hall ticket for future use
Important Details Mentioned in 2nd OJEE Admit Card 2025
The following important details and particulars must be mentioned in the OJEE special admit card 2025:
- Candidate’s Name
- Father's name
- Candidate’s Address
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Roll Number
- Candidate’s Application Number
- Courses
- Exam date and time
- Exam shift
- Reporting time at the exam centre
- Name and address of the test centre
- Exam day instructions
Related Stories
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation