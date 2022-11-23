    SRMJEE 2023: Applications Released at srmist.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    SRM has released the SRMJEE 2023 Applications. Candidates interested in applying for the B.Tech course can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 17:57 IST
    SRMJEE 2023 Applications
    SRMJEE 2023 Applications

    SRMJEE 2023 Applications: SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) is inviting applications for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2023. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the B.tech program will have to complete the registration form which has been provided on the official webpage. 

    SRM JEE will be organized in three different phases. The first phase of JEE exam will be in April 2023. The online application is available for admission to B.Tech courses offered on various SRM Campuses. Further, eligible candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1200 for each phase of JEE exam.

    Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website - srmist.edu.in. Students can also click on the direct link available here to complete the SRMJEE 2023 Application process.

    Direct Link of SRM JEE Registration Form - Click Here

    How to Register for SRM JEE 2023: 

    Follow these basic steps in order to apply for the JEE exam 2023-

    • Step 1- Go to the official website
    • Step 2- Enter the required details like full name, email id, and contact number
    • Step 3- After the registration, login credentials will be created
    • Step 4- Complete the online application process
    • Step 5- Upload important documents as per the format
    • Step 6- Pay the application fee through a secured payment gateway

    SRM JEE Exam 2023 Schedule:

    SRMJEE 2023 Applications are available online. Students must note that the complete registration and application process is available online. Check below the exam schedule and application deadline for the different phases.

    Number of Phases

    Date & Time

    Application Deadline

    Phase 1

    April 21, 22 & 23, 2023

    April 16, 2023

    Phase 2

    June 10 & 11, 2023

    June 5, 2023

    Phase 3

    June 22 & 23, 2023

    June 17, 2023

    Eligible candidates are advised to review the information carefully and the above-mentioned dates can be changed. As per the details given on the SRM website, NRI/PIO/OCI candidates are also eligible to apply for the B.Tech program. Check updates on the SRM Institute main portal- srmist.edu.in. 

    Also Read: INI CET Counselling Dates 2023 Released for January Session, Check Complete Schedule Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification