SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 OUT at srmist.edu.in; Check you Rank Card Online Here

News

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 has been released on July 10 at srmist.edu.in. Students can check their rank cards online using their registration ID and password. The counselling process for BTech admissions will begin on July 11, with seat allotment results out on July 15, 2025. Admission will be based on rank, choice filling, and seat availability. Get more details here.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 today, July 10, 2025. Students who took the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase 3 can check and download their rank cards from the official website at srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEEE Phase 3 Exam was held on July 4 and 5, 2025, in two shifts. This exam helps students get admission into BTech courses at SRMIST campuses. The exam takes place in three phases, and those who pass will be invited for counselling, where they can choose their college and course based on their rank. SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Key Highlights Candidates can check the given table below for the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Event Details Conducting Body SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) Exam Name SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) Phase Phase 3 Exam Dates July 4 and 5, 2025 Result Date July 10, 2025 Official Website srmist.edu.in Login Credentials Needed Registration ID and Password Rank Card Includes Name, Roll Number, Application No., Rank, Score, Status Choice Filling Start Date July 11, 2025 (3 PM onwards) Last Date for Choice Submission July 12, 2025 Seat Allotment Result Date July 15, 2025 Fee Payment Window July 15 to July 22, 2025 Admission Basis Rank, Preferences, and Seat Availability

Updated on 5:35 PM SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Select College Before 12 July Candidates who have qualified for the SRMJEEE 2025 exam may participate in the counselling procedure. Candidates must submit their course and college preferences before July 12. Updated on 5:30 PM SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Official Website to Check SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 has been released on 10th July on the official website at srmist.edu.in. Candidates can check their result by entering their login details. Updated on 5:21 PM SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Result Out Candidates can now check their SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 on the official website at srmist.edu.in. How to Check SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025? Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website at srmist.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025” Step 3: Enter registration ID and password to log in Step 4: Your rank card will appear on the screen Step 5: Download the rank card and take a printout for future use Details Given in SRMJEEE 2025 Rank Card SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 rank card shows all the important information about the student. Here’s what you will find on it: Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Application number

Photo with a digital signature

Contact details (like phone or email)

Percentile score and exam rank

Qualifying status and overall merit rank These details help you know how well you did in the exam and if you can join SRM for BTech. SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Dates and Details