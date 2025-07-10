SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 OUT at srmist.edu.in; Check you Rank Card Online Here

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 today, July 10, 2025. Students who took the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase 3 can check and download their rank cards from the official website at srmist.edu.in.
The SRMJEEE Phase 3 Exam was held on July 4 and 5, 2025, in two shifts. This exam helps students get admission into BTech courses at SRMIST campuses. The exam takes place in three phases, and those who pass will be invited for counselling, where they can choose their college and course based on their rank.
SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the given table below for the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025:
|
Event
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)
|
Exam Name
|
SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE)
|
Phase
|
Phase 3
|
Exam Dates
|
July 4 and 5, 2025
|
Result Date
|
July 10, 2025
|
Official Website
|
srmist.edu.in
|
Login Credentials Needed
|
Registration ID and Password
|
Rank Card Includes
|
Name, Roll Number, Application No., Rank, Score, Status
|
Choice Filling Start Date
|
July 11, 2025 (3 PM onwards)
|
Last Date for Choice Submission
|
July 12, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
July 15, 2025
|
Fee Payment Window
|
July 15 to July 22, 2025
|
Admission Basis
|
Rank, Preferences, and Seat Availability
Updated on 5:35 PM
|
SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Select College Before 12 July
Candidates who have qualified for the SRMJEEE 2025 exam may participate in the counselling procedure. Candidates must submit their course and college preferences before July 12.
Updated on 5:30 PM
|
SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Official Website to Check
SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 has been released on 10th July on the official website at srmist.edu.in. Candidates can check their result by entering their login details.
Updated on 5:21 PM
|
SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Result Out
Candidates can now check their SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 on the official website at srmist.edu.in.
How to Check SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website at srmist.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025”
Step 3: Enter registration ID and password to log in
Step 4: Your rank card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the rank card and take a printout for future use
Details Given in SRMJEEE 2025 Rank Card
SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 rank card shows all the important information about the student. Here’s what you will find on it:
-
Candidate’s Name and Roll Number
-
Application number
-
Photo with a digital signature
-
Contact details (like phone or email)
-
Percentile score and exam rank
-
Qualifying status and overall merit rank
These details help you know how well you did in the exam and if you can join SRM for BTech.
SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Dates and Details
Students who passed the SRMJEEE Phase 3 exam need to take part in the counselling process to get admission into BTech courses at SRM University. Here are the important dates you should remember:
-
Choice filling starts: July 11, 2025 (after 3 PM)
-
Last date to submit choices: July 12, 2025
-
Seat allotment result: July 15, 2025
-
Fee payment dates: From July 15 to July 22, 2025
Seats will be given based on your rank, the choices you select, and how many seats are available in the SRM campuses.
