Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 OUT at srmist.edu.in; Check you Rank Card Online Here

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 has been released on July 10 at srmist.edu.in. Students can check their rank cards online using their registration ID and password. The counselling process for BTech admissions will begin on July 11, with seat allotment results out on July 15, 2025. Admission will be based on rank, choice filling, and seat availability. Get more details here.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 10, 2025, 17:34 IST
SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Released at srmist.edu.in
SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Released at srmist.edu.in
Register for Result Updates

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 today, July 10, 2025. Students who took the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase 3 can check and download their rank cards from the official website at srmist.edu.in.

The SRMJEEE Phase 3 Exam was held on July 4 and 5, 2025, in two shifts. This exam helps students get admission into BTech courses at SRMIST campuses. The exam takes place in three phases, and those who pass will be invited for counselling, where they can choose their college and course based on their rank.

SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the given table below for the SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025:

Event

Details

Conducting Body

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)

Exam Name

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE)

Phase

Phase 3

Exam Dates

July 4 and 5, 2025

Result Date

July 10, 2025

Official Website

srmist.edu.in

Login Credentials Needed

Registration ID and Password

Rank Card Includes

Name, Roll Number, Application No., Rank, Score, Status

Choice Filling Start Date

July 11, 2025 (3 PM onwards)

Last Date for Choice Submission

July 12, 2025

Seat Allotment Result Date

July 15, 2025

Fee Payment Window

July 15 to July 22, 2025

Admission Basis

Rank, Preferences, and Seat Availability

Updated on 5:35 PM

SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Select College Before 12 July

Candidates who have qualified for the SRMJEEE 2025 exam may participate in the counselling procedure. Candidates must submit their course and college preferences before July 12.

 
Updated on 5:30 PM

SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 Live: Official Website to Check

SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 has been released on 10th July on the official website at srmist.edu.in. Candidates can check their result by entering their login details.
Updated on 5:21 PM

SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025: Result Out

Candidates can now check their SRMJEE Phase 3 Result 2025 on the official website at srmist.edu.in.

How to Check SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025 online:

Related Stories

Step 1: Go to the official website at srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result 2025”

Step 3: Enter registration ID and password to log in

Step 4: Your rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the rank card and take a printout for future use

Details Given in SRMJEEE 2025 Rank Card

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 rank card shows all the important information about the student. Here’s what you will find on it:

  • Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

  • Application number

  • Photo with a digital signature

  • Contact details (like phone or email)

  • Percentile score and exam rank

  • Qualifying status and overall merit rank

These details help you know how well you did in the exam and if you can join SRM for BTech.

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Dates and Details

Students who passed the SRMJEEE Phase 3 exam need to take part in the counselling process to get admission into BTech courses at SRM University. Here are the important dates you should remember:

  • Choice filling starts: July 11, 2025 (after 3 PM)

  • Last date to submit choices: July 12, 2025

  • Seat allotment result: July 15, 2025

  • Fee payment dates: From July 15 to July 22, 2025

Seats will be given based on your rank, the choices you select, and how many seats are available in the SRM campuses.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News