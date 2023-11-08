SWAYAM July Exam 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

SWAYAM July Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July session exam today, November 8, 2023, in online mode. Students who are interested and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can make their registration fees by November 9, 2023, upto 11.50 pm. They can make the corrections in the required fields from November 10 to 12, 2023. The testing agency will conduct the SWAYAM July semester exam on December 4, 2023, earlier it was scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Revised Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the SWAYAM July exam 2023 in the table below.

Earlier Dates Revised Dates November 30, 2023 December 4, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023 December 2, 2023

How to apply for the SWAYAM July exam 2023 online?

Candidates who have not registered for the SWAYAM July exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the SWAYAM July exam 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Register by entering the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Download the SWAYAM July 2023 confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

