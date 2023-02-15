Symbiosis International University Registration Open for UG Courses, Apply for SET, SLAT, SITEEE

SIU UG 2023 Registrations Commence: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis International University (Deemed University) has started the registrations for admission to 21 Undergraduate Courses. The authorities will conduct the SET 2023 on May 6 and 14, 2023. The SET, SLAT, and SITEEE admit card will be released on April 22 for Entrance Test 1. However, for the second test, the authorities will issue the hall ticket on April 28, 2023.

The Symbiosis entrance tests will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across over 76 cities all over India. The entrance tests have been allotted timings i.e. SLAT from 9 AM to 10 AM), SET from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and SITEEE from 2 PM to 3 PM. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable SET, SLAT, and SITEEE registration fee of Rs 1,950 and the programme registration fee of Rs 1,000 per programme.

How to Register for SET, SLAT, SITEEE?

Candidates who are willing to take admission to UG courses provided by the university can take the entrance test as per the course. They can go through these steps to register for the test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for SET, SLAT, SITEEE

Step 3: Register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023

Step 4: Now, make the prescribed payment for the SET exam

Step 5: Register for Institute’s programme

Step 6: Make payment for institute programmes

Step 7: Send the payment details to the help desk

SET 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are going to appear for the SET 2023 exam must be familiar with the pattern of the paper. They can check out the SET 2023 exam pattern below.

Test Pattern No of questions Marks Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) General Awareness 16 16 General English 16 16 Quantitative 16 16 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 12 12 Total 60 60

Symbiosis UG Courses

Symbiosis International University offers UG admission in management, mass communication, law, engineering, liberal arts, IT and computer applications, applied statistics, and data science. The symbiosis entrance exam is further divided into SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering). Aspirants can opt for more than one programme through the official website, set-test.org.

