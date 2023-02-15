    Symbiosis International University Registration Open for UG Courses, Apply for SET, SLAT, SITEEE

    Symbiosis International University has started the registrations for 21 Undergraduate courses. Candidates who wish to take admission to UG courses can apply for SET, SLAT, SITEEE

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 17:03 IST
    SIU UG 2023 Registrations Commence
    SIU UG 2023 Registrations Commence: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis International University (Deemed University) has started the registrations for admission to 21 Undergraduate Courses. The authorities will conduct the SET 2023 on May 6 and 14, 2023. The SET, SLAT, and SITEEE admit card will be released on April 22 for Entrance Test 1. However, for the second test, the authorities will issue the hall ticket on April 28, 2023. 

    The Symbiosis entrance tests will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across over 76 cities all over India. The entrance tests have been allotted timings i.e. SLAT from 9 AM to 10 AM), SET from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and SITEEE from 2 PM to 3 PM. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable SET, SLAT, and SITEEE registration fee of Rs 1,950 and the programme registration fee of Rs 1,000 per programme.

    How to Register for SET, SLAT, SITEEE?

    Candidates who are willing to take admission to UG courses provided by the university can take the entrance test as per the course. They can go through these steps to register for the test-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. set-test.org

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for SET, SLAT, SITEEE

    Step 3: Register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023

    Step 4: Now, make the prescribed payment for the SET exam

    Step 5: Register for Institute’s programme

    Step 6: Make payment for institute programmes

    Step 7: Send the payment details to the help desk

    SET 2023 Exam Pattern

    Candidates who are going to appear for the SET 2023 exam must be familiar with the pattern of the paper. They can check out the SET 2023 exam pattern below.

    Test

    Pattern

    No of questions

    Marks

    Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET)

    General Awareness

    16

    16

    General English

    16

    16

    Quantitative

    16

    16

    Analytical & Logical Reasoning

    12

    12

    Total

    60

    60

    Symbiosis UG Courses

    Symbiosis International University offers UG admission in management, mass communication, law, engineering, liberal arts, IT and computer applications, applied statistics, and data science. The symbiosis entrance exam is further divided into SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering). Aspirants can opt for more than one programme through the official website, set-test.org.

