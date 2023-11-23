Tamil Nadu Schools Closed In These Districts, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Owing to the continuous rainfall and waterlogging situation, schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed today, November 23, 2023, in a few districts. The decision to close schools has been taken by the district collectors of five districts. As per the order issued, all government, and private schools in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Toothukudi, and Theni will be closed today.

According to local media reports, Puducherry and Karaikal regions have been receiving continuous rainfall in the last 24 hours. A holiday was declared in the region on Wednesday for schools. According to reports, Puducherry has recorded 5 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours while Karaikal has received 9 cm rainfall.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving continuous heavy rainfall in several districts. Parents and students from Chennai, Karaikal, and Puducherry however have not yet received word on the school holiday. District collectors of Nagai and Mayiladuthurai however have asked school principals to decide on whether to keep schools closed. Schools may also be shifted to the online mode amidst the heavy rainfall in the state. Students and parents are also advised to connect with school authorities for any details on the school holidays and the reopening of schools.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions were closed yesterday, November 22, 2023. The announcement was made after continuous rainfall hit the region. According to the meteorological department light to moderate rainfall is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal regions until November 24, 2023.

