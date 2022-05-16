TANCET 2022 Results: Check Answer Key and Result Expected Dates here

TANCET 2022 Answer Key: Anna University has concluded the TANCET 2022 examinations. As per the schedule, the TANCET 2022 exams were conducted on May 15, 2022. With the exams completed, students are now eagerly awaiting the release of the TANCET 2022 Answer Key. As per reports, the TANCET 2022 Results are expected by May 30, 2022.

TANCET 2022 examinations were conducted for the MCA, MBA, M.Tech and other courses offered by the university. Students who qualify the exams will be eligible for the admissions to the different programmes. The link for students to check the TANCET 2022 examination results will be available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 Answer Key Details

The TANCET 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released on the official website. The answer key will include the series of questions and the answers to the questions asked in the examinations.

Candidates will also be provided with a window to raise objections against the answer key released. In case of any discrepancies in the TANCET 2022 Answer key, students can raise the same through the window provided. Based on the suggestions provided by candidates the final answer key will be issued.

TANCET 2022 Result Details

The TANCET 2022 Results will include the exam details, subject wise score, overall scores and the qualifying status of the candidates. After the TSNCET 2022 Results are declared, those who have been shortlisted will be eligible to register for the Counselling process based on which the merit list for the final admissions will be announced.

The TANCET 2022 counselling process schedule including the counselling registrations, choice locking etc will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

