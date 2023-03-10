    TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket to Release Tomorrow, Check Admit Card Details Here

    TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket: As per the latest updates, Anna University will issue the admit card for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) tomorrow i.e. March 11, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards. Thus, candidates who have registered for the TANCET 2023 exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

    However, it must be noted that the authorities have released a list of candidates who did not upload the documents- picture, signature, etc as per the prescribed format. They are advised to upload the documents correctly. Otherwise, the authorities shall not issue the hall ticket to these candidates.

    How to Download TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket?

    Applicants can start downloading the TANCET Hallticket 2023 tomorrow from 11 am onwards. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download it on the official website-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 hall ticket link

    Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

    Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Verify the details and download it

    Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for examination purposes

    Details Mentioned on TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket

    The TANCET hall ticket 2023 will comprise various important details. Applicants can check out the list of a few mandatory details here-

    • Name of the Candidate
    • TANCET registration number
    • Date of birth
    • Candidate's community or category
    • Scanned Photograph and Signature
    • Exam date and timings
    • Test Venue
    • Important Instructions

    TANCET 2023 Exam Details

    Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2023 exam on March 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have a duration of 2 hours. TANCET 2023 question paper comprises MCQ-type questions with a total of 100 marks. 

    The entrance test will have various sections-Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency, and General English.

