TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket to Release Tomorrow, Check Admit Card Details Here

TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket: As per the latest updates, Anna University will issue the admit card for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) tomorrow i.e. March 11, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards. Thus, candidates who have registered for the TANCET 2023 exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

However, it must be noted that the authorities have released a list of candidates who did not upload the documents- picture, signature, etc as per the prescribed format. They are advised to upload the documents correctly. Otherwise, the authorities shall not issue the hall ticket to these candidates.

How to Download TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket?

Applicants can start downloading the TANCET Hallticket 2023 tomorrow from 11 am onwards. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download it on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 hall ticket link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details and download it

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for examination purposes

Details Mentioned on TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket

The TANCET hall ticket 2023 will comprise various important details. Applicants can check out the list of a few mandatory details here-

Name of the Candidate

TANCET registration number

Date of birth

Candidate's community or category

Scanned Photograph and Signature

Exam date and timings

Test Venue

Important Instructions

TANCET 2023 Exam Details

Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2023 exam on March 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have a duration of 2 hours. TANCET 2023 question paper comprises MCQ-type questions with a total of 100 marks.

The entrance test will have various sections-Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency, and General English.

