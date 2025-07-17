TG ICET Counselling Dates 2025 to be Announced Soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Details here

The TG ICET 2025 counselling dates will be announced soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBA and MCA courses in Telangana. Only those students who have passed the TS ICET 2025 exam can take part in this process.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will manage the TG ICET counselling. The entire process happens online in two phases, Phase 1 and the Final Phase. But for checking certificates, students have to visit special help centres.

The counselling process will start with registration. Students need to visit the official website and fill in their details to join the Telangana ICET counselling process. After that, their documents will be checked, and then they can choose their colleges and courses.