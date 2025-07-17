Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

TG ICET Counselling Dates 2025 to be Announced Soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Details here

TG ICET 2025 counselling dates will be announced soon at icet.tgche.ac.in. Students who passed the TS ICET 2025 exam can apply for MBA and MCA admissions. Counselling may begin in August 2025. The process includes registration, document verification, and college selection.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 17, 2025, 17:05 IST
TG ICET Counselling Dates 2025 to be Announced Soon at icet.tgche.ac.in
TG ICET Counselling Dates 2025 to be Announced Soon at icet.tgche.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

The TG ICET 2025 counselling dates will be announced soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBA and MCA courses in Telangana. Only those students who have passed the TS ICET 2025 exam can take part in this process.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will manage the TG ICET counselling. The entire process happens online in two phases, Phase 1 and the Final Phase. But for checking certificates, students have to visit special help centres.

The counselling process will start with registration. Students need to visit the official website and fill in their details to join the Telangana ICET counselling process. After that, their documents will be checked, and then they can choose their colleges and courses.

TG ICET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TG ICET 2025 results on July 7, 2025. Now, students are waiting for the counselling dates to get admission in MBA and MCA courses in Telangana.

Based on past years, counselling usually starts 1 to 2 months after the results. This year, counselling is expected to begin in August 2025, but the exact dates will be shared soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in

Year

Result Date

Counselling Announced

Days After Result

TS ICET 2021

23 Sept 2021

03 Nov 2021

41 days

TS ICET 2022

27 Aug 2022

08 Oct 2022

42 days

TS ICET 2023

29 June 2023

14 Aug 2023 (Postponed to 6 Sept)

46 to 69 days

TS ICET 2024

14 June 2024

01 Sept 2024

79 days

TG ICET 2025

07 July 2025

To Be Announced

-

Related Stories

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News