TG ICET Counselling Dates 2025 to be Announced Soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Details here

The TG ICET 2025 counselling dates will be announced soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. This counselling is for students who want to take admission in MBA and MCA courses in Telangana. Only those students who have passed the TS ICET 2025 exam can take part in this process.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will manage the TG ICET counselling. The entire process happens online in two phases, Phase 1 and the Final Phase. But for checking certificates, students have to visit special help centres.
The counselling process will start with registration. Students need to visit the official website and fill in their details to join the Telangana ICET counselling process. After that, their documents will be checked, and then they can choose their colleges and courses.
TG ICET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TG ICET 2025 results on July 7, 2025. Now, students are waiting for the counselling dates to get admission in MBA and MCA courses in Telangana.
Based on past years, counselling usually starts 1 to 2 months after the results. This year, counselling is expected to begin in August 2025, but the exact dates will be shared soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in
|
Year
|
Result Date
|
Counselling Announced
|
Days After Result
|
TS ICET 2021
|
23 Sept 2021
|
03 Nov 2021
|
41 days
|
TS ICET 2022
|
27 Aug 2022
|
08 Oct 2022
|
42 days
|
TS ICET 2023
|
29 June 2023
|
14 Aug 2023 (Postponed to 6 Sept)
|
46 to 69 days
|
TS ICET 2024
|
14 June 2024
|
01 Sept 2024
|
79 days
|
TG ICET 2025
|
07 July 2025
|
To Be Announced
|
-
