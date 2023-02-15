TISSNET 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Get Exam Details Here

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card Releases Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the admit card for the Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) tomorrow-February 16, 2023. Those who have registered for the exam can download the TISSNET 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Candidates must note that they must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. As per the schedule, the TISSNET 2023 exam will be conducted on February 25, 2023, between 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm. Candidates can check the steps to download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card here.

How to Download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

The authorities will issue TISSNET 2023 hall ticket tomorrow- February 16, 2023. Registered candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the admission ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TISSNET 2023 admit card

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: TISSNET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

TISSNET 2023 Exam

TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). TISS-NET 2023 will be held on February 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centers located in different parts of India.

Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISS-NET Score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

TISSNET 2023 Online Assesment Test

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of TISSNET 2023 scores and the ratio of the number of seats announced for individual programmes. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the second stage of selection i.e. Online assessment (OA) or Online Personal Interview (OPI).

They will receive call letters for the 2nd round OA(OPI) that will be held in the month of April 2023. OA(OPI) is conducted separately for each programme applied.

