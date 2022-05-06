TN SSLC Exam 2022 to Begin Today, Check out Tamil Nadu 10th Class Exam Day Guidelines and Important Instructions Here

TN SSLC Exam 2022 Today: Today will be the D-day for lakhs of Class 10 students who are due to appear for TN SSLC Exam 2022. Yes, from 6th May, the Directorate of Govt Exams, Tamil Nadu will officially begin the TN Board Class 10 Public Exam 2022. The exams will go on for nearly a month, ending on 30th May 2022. The SSLC Exam 2022 Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode at designated exam centres that are allotted to the students by the DGETN.

To ensure smooth and fair conduct of TN Board Class 10 Exams, the Directorate has put in place strict security measures and anti-cheating measures at the exam centres. In addition to this, the TNDGE has also announced some key measures and exam-day guidelines to help students appear for the exam without facing any difficulties. These have been discussed below:

Masks Mandatory: Students should note that wearing of face masks have been made mandatory at the exam centres in the light of the recent spike in the COVID-19 case numbers. All students are advised to comply with these guidelines for their own safety and the safety of their peers.

Admit Cards: Admit Cards or SSLC Exam Hall Tickets are mandatory document without which students will not be allowed entry inside the exam hall. Therefore, students are advised to carry TN 10th hall tickets to the exam hall.

Reporting Time to Exam Centre: With the TN SSLC Exam 2022 for Language Paper starting at 10 AM today, students are advised t reach the exam centre / hall at least 1 hour prior to the start of the exam. By this norm, students are expected to reach the exam centre by 9 AM in the morning.

COVID-19 Precautions: Students are also required to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times while they are the exam centre. This means maintaining proper social distancing and ensuring wearing of masks during their stay there. Moreover, at the exam centre, students are also advised to follow good hand hygiene using sanitizers or hand washing practices.

Electronic Devices: Students are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic devices and gadgets in the exam hall. This includes featurephones, smartphones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, smartwatches and bands etc.

Items Allowed: Students are only allowed to carry basic stationery items including ball-point pens, pencils and other basic items. In addition to this, students can also carry a transparent water bottle and a small hand sanitizer bottle to the exam hall as well.

