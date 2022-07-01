TS DOST 2022 Admission Notification Released, Check schedule at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 Admissions: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the official notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) admissions. Students interested in applying for the undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 session can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

TS DOST is conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes including BA. B.Sc, B.Com, B.Com (Voc), BSW, BBA, BBM and BCA Courses offered in colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Telagana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women's University)

To be allotted seats in the above-mentioned universities, students are first required to complete the registration process on the official website of TS DOST. Those students who have qualified the Telangana Intermediate Exams are eligible to apply for TS DOST Admissions. Candidates can check below the details related to the TS DOST 2022 Registration and Admission.

TS DOST 2022 Registrations

TS DOST 2022 Registration link is available on the official website. The registrations are being conducted in Phases. Phase 1 of TS DOST Registrations have commenced from today - July 1, 2022. The last date for students to complete the registrations is July 30, 2022. The seat allotment of Phase 1 registrations will be conducted on August 6. 2022 while the Phase 2 and 3 of seat allotment will be conducted on August 27 and September 16, 2022.

TS DOST Schedule

