TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Releasing on June 16, Check Schedule Here

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Degree Online Services, Telangana (Dost) has going to release the TS DOST Seat allotment for Phase 1 soon. According to the official schedule, the seat allocation process will commence on June 16, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission must participate in the counselling process starting on June 16, 2023.

Furthermore, the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fees/seat reservation fees as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be conducted between June 16 and 25, 2023. The registrations for TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment have been concluded on June 10, 2023.

TS DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to know about the mandatory events.

Particulars Dates TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment June 16, 2023 Online self-reporting of Phase I by students June 16 to 25, 2023 Phase II registration (with registration fee of Rs.400/-) June 16 to 26, 2023 Phase II web options June 16 to 27, 2023 Phase II Seat allotment June 30, 2023 Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students July 1 to 5, 2023 TS DOST 3rd Phase last date to register July 5, 2023

The official notification reads, “DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET)."

After the publication of TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment, students have to complete their self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) from June 16, 2023, to June 25, 2023. According to the official schedule, the registrations began on May 16, 2023, and continue till June 11, 2023. The web option window was open from May 20, 2023, to June 11, 2023.

