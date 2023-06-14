  1. Home
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Releasing on June 16, Check Schedule Here

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will release the TS DOST Seat allotment for Phase 1 on June 16, 2023. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fees/seat reservation fees as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be conducted between June 16 and 25, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 12:47 IST
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment on June 16
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment on June 16
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Degree Online Services, Telangana (Dost) has going to release the TS DOST Seat allotment for Phase 1 soon. According to the official schedule, the seat allocation process will commence on June 16, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission must participate in the counselling process starting on June 16, 2023.

Furthermore, the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fees/seat reservation fees as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be conducted between June 16 and 25, 2023. The registrations for TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment have been concluded on June 10, 2023. 

TS DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to know about the mandatory events.

Particulars

Dates

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment

June 16, 2023

Online self-reporting of Phase I by students

June 16 to 25, 2023

Phase II registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)

June 16 to 26, 2023

Phase II web options

June 16 to 27, 2023

Phase II Seat allotment

June 30, 2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students

July 1 to 5, 2023

TS DOST 3rd Phase last date to register

July 5, 2023

The official notification reads, “DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET)."

After the publication of TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment,  students have to complete their self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) from June 16, 2023, to June 25, 2023. According to the official schedule, the registrations began on May 16, 2023, and continue till June 11, 2023. The web option window was open from May 20, 2023, to June 11, 2023.

