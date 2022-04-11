Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    TS EAMCET 2022 Rank to be calculated only as per Performance in Exam, 25% weight to Inter Marks Removed

    TS EAMCET 2022 Update: TSCHE has decided to waive off the 25% weight accorded to the Intermediate Marks in the calculation for TS EAMCET Rank. Going forward, the TS EAMCET Score and Rank will be based only on the performance of the candidate in the entrance exam. Get details here.

    Created On: Apr 11, 2022 12:09 IST
    Modified on: Apr 11, 2022 12:09 IST
    TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Criteria
    TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Criteria

    TS EAMCET 2022 Update: As per the latest update, the TS EAMCET 2022 rank calculation criteria has been revised by the exam authority. JNTU Hyderabad, which is holding the state-level engineering, agriculture and medical entrance exam on behalf of the TSCHE, has decided to change the equation on the basis of which TS EAMCET 2022 Rank is decided. Going by the update shared in the official notification of TS EAMCET 2022, the rank will now be calculated purely only on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the entrance test and no other factors will influence the same.

    25% weightage for Intermediate Result / Marks Removed

    As per the update, the change has been notified in the official exam notification released earlier by the JNTU Hyderabad along with the start of the application process for the state-level entrance exam. Earlier, JNTU Hyderabad use to accord 25% weightage to Class 12 / Intermediate Exam Marks while calculating the TS EAMCET 2022 Rank. However, from this session onwards, the TS EAMCET 2022 will be decided only on the basis of the performance put in by the candidate in the entrance test.

    The official notice in this regards reads ‘The TS EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021.’ The decision to remove weightage accorded to Intermediate Marks / Results has been removed keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

    JNTUH TS EAMCET 2022 Application Process Underway

    Along with releasing the official exam notification, JNTUH has also started the application process for TS EAMCET 2022 examination. The application process started on 6th April and will continue until 28th May 2022 without any late fee. Candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 by logging onto the exam portal - eamcet.tsche.ac.in and filling up the application form. The exam notification also mentions that the TS EAMCET 2022 Exam will be held in CBT – computer-based format on 18th, 19th and 20th July 2022 for engineering stream students. Check out the complete notification via the link provided below:

    TS EAMCET 2022 Official Notification – Direct Link (Available Now)

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022: Mock test link activated at eamcet.tsche.ac.in;Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories