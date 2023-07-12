TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Choice Freezing Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Choice Freezing: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET 2023 round 1 choice freezing window today, July 12, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the TS EAMCET 2023 entrance exams can complete the TS EAMCET allotment registration through the official link.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results were announced on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam and are eligible for the counselling process can visit the official website and complete the registrations. According to the schedule, the phase 1 provisional allotment results will be released by July 16, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 basic application, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time for the certificate verification process closed on July 9, 2023. Candidates can complete the counselling option freezing process through the link provided on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit their options for seat allotment.

TS EAMCET 2023 Option Freezing - Click Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling - Freezing Option

When applying for the TS EAMCET 2023 students are required to select the options course and college based on which the allotment process will be conducted. Candidates are advised to enter the choices in the order of preference and freeze the options for the allotment process.

Based on the options entered by students, the EAMCET allotment results will be released. Those allotted seats based on their choices in phase 1 of allotment can complete the reporting and fee payment process from July 16 to 22, 2023.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here