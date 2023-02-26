    TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

    TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates have been released by the authorities. Candidates who wish to apply for TS EAMCET 2023 can check out registration details here.

     

    Updated: Feb 26, 2023 11:03 IST
    TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced

    TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the exam dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 have been announced by the authorities. Candidates can check out TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates on the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2023 Notification will be released on the official website on February 28, 2023.

    As per the official schedule, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)  will begin the TS EAMCET 2023 Registration on March 3, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the entrance test on the official website. However, it must be noted that the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2023 is April 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

    TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Date

    TS EAMCET 2023 Registration date

    March 3 to April 10, 2023,

    TS EAMCET Application Edit Window

    April 12 to 14, 2023

    TS EAMCET Engineering exam

    May 7 to May 9, 2023,

    TS EAMCET 2023 exam for AM stream

    May 10 and 11, 2023

    Exam Conducting Body

    Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad

    Colleges Accepting Exam Score

    Around 320 University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana

    TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Last Date

    It must be noted that “The application edit option will be available to the students between April 12 and 14. The last day of submitting the application is April 12 with a late fee of Rs 250. If the application is submitted by April 20 and 25 a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2500 will be charged respectively and if the application is submitted by May 2 a late fee of Rs 5000 will be charged.”

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
