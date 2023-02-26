TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the exam dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 have been announced by the authorities. Candidates can check out TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates on the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2023 Notification will be released on the official website on February 28, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the TS EAMCET 2023 Registration on March 3, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the entrance test on the official website. However, it must be noted that the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2023 is April 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date TS EAMCET 2023 Registration date March 3 to April 10, 2023, TS EAMCET Application Edit Window April 12 to 14, 2023 TS EAMCET Engineering exam May 7 to May 9, 2023, TS EAMCET 2023 exam for AM stream May 10 and 11, 2023 Exam Conducting Body Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad Colleges Accepting Exam Score Around 320 University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana

TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Last Date

It must be noted that “The application edit option will be available to the students between April 12 and 14. The last day of submitting the application is April 12 with a late fee of Rs 250. If the application is submitted by April 20 and 25 a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2500 will be charged respectively and if the application is submitted by May 2 a late fee of Rs 5000 will be charged.”

