TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Final Phase Releasing Today; Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment: Telangana State Council Of Higher Education, TSCHE is going to announce the TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment results today: August 9, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who get shortlisted must pay the tuition fee and self-report between August 9 and 11, 2023. The last date for cancellations online by the candidates is August 11. Those who accept the allocated seats must report to the college between August 10 and 12, 2023.

If the candidate does not report before the deadline, the provisional allotment order (final phase) automatically shall stand cancelled and the candidate will have no claim on the provisional allotment.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access provisional allotment is mentioned below:

TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Click Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment August 9, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting Online August 9 to 11, 2023 Last date for cancellations online by the candidates August 11, 2023 Reporting at the allotted College August 10 to 12, 2023

How to Check TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login details (if required)

Step 4: The final phase allotment result will appear

Step 5: Save it for future references

What After TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Final Phase Ends?

As per the official notification, due to the recent heavy rains and bad weather, the authorities will be running a special phase of counselling after the last phase of counselling as per the official schedule.

Also Read: COMEDK Round 2 Phase 2 Result 2023 Released at comedk.org; Get Direct Link, Cut-off Here