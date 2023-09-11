TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1 Out, Check BPharmacy, Pharm List at tseamcetb.nic.in

  1. Home
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: TSCHE has released the phase 1 seat allotment result online at tseamcetb.nic.in. Candidates can check their Telangana EAMCET allotment for BiPC stream by using login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password, date of birth. Know steps to check here

Updated: Sep 11, 2023 18:18 IST
TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) phase 1 seat allotment result for BiPC stream. Candidates can check their TS EAMCET allotment order online at  tseamcetb.nic.in. They have to use their login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Those whose names are mentioned in the list can get admission into B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC) through TS EAMCET phase 1 counselling. Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET (Bi.P.C Stream) and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent exam (with Bi.P.C group subjects) can participate in counselling. 

TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates 

Those who have been allotted seats in the first phase can make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website till September 14, 2023. Till then they can check below the table to know the TS EAMCET final phase dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Online form filling & payment fees, slot booking for selection of helpline centre, 

September 17, 2023

Date and time for certificate verification for those who could not attend in phase 1 

September 17, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

September 19, 2023

TS EAMCET exercising options 

September 17 to 20, 2023

Freezing of options 

September 20, 2023

TS EAMCET seat allotment for BiPC

September 23, 2023

Payment of tuition fees and self reporting 

September 23 to 25, 2023

Reporting at the allotted college

September 23 to 26, 2023

How to download TS EAMCET BiPC 2023 seat allotment result? 

TSCHE releases seat allotment list of EAMCET in online mode for B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC). Those who have registered can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi TS EAMCET allotment list for phase 1: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth

Step 5: Submit it, the TS EAMCET seat allotment status will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window For Mop up Phase Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here
