TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1 Out, Check BPharmacy, Pharm List at tseamcetb.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) phase 1 seat allotment result for BiPC stream. Candidates can check their TS EAMCET allotment order online at tseamcetb.nic.in. They have to use their login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth.
Those whose names are mentioned in the list can get admission into B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC) through TS EAMCET phase 1 counselling. Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET (Bi.P.C Stream) and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent exam (with Bi.P.C group subjects) can participate in counselling.
TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates
Those who have been allotted seats in the first phase can make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website till September 14, 2023. Till then they can check below the table to know the TS EAMCET final phase dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online form filling & payment fees, slot booking for selection of helpline centre,
|
September 17, 2023
|
Date and time for certificate verification for those who could not attend in phase 1
|
September 17, 2023
|
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates
|
September 19, 2023
|
TS EAMCET exercising options
|
September 17 to 20, 2023
|
Freezing of options
|
September 20, 2023
|
TS EAMCET seat allotment for BiPC
|
September 23, 2023
|
Payment of tuition fees and self reporting
|
September 23 to 25, 2023
|
Reporting at the allotted college
|
September 23 to 26, 2023
How to download TS EAMCET BiPC 2023 seat allotment result?
TSCHE releases seat allotment list of EAMCET in online mode for B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC). Those who have registered can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi TS EAMCET allotment list for phase 1:
Step 1: Go to the official website: tseamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal on the homepage
Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth
Step 5: Submit it, the TS EAMCET seat allotment status will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference
Also Read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window For Mop up Phase Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here