TS EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1 Out, Check BPharmacy, Pharm List at tseamcetb.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) phase 1 seat allotment result for BiPC stream. Candidates can check their TS EAMCET allotment order online at tseamcetb.nic.in. They have to use their login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Those whose names are mentioned in the list can get admission into B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC) through TS EAMCET phase 1 counselling. Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET (Bi.P.C Stream) and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent exam (with Bi.P.C group subjects) can participate in counselling.

Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Those who have been allotted seats in the first phase can make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website till September 14, 2023. Till then they can check below the table to know the TS EAMCET final phase dates:

Events Dates Online form filling & payment fees, slot booking for selection of helpline centre, September 17, 2023 Date and time for certificate verification for those who could not attend in phase 1 September 17, 2023 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates September 19, 2023 TS EAMCET exercising options September 17 to 20, 2023 Freezing of options September 20, 2023 TS EAMCET seat allotment for BiPC September 23, 2023 Payment of tuition fees and self reporting September 23 to 25, 2023 Reporting at the allotted college September 23 to 26, 2023

How to download TS EAMCET BiPC 2023 seat allotment result?

TSCHE releases seat allotment list of EAMCET in online mode for B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Bio-Technology Courses (BiPC). Those who have registered can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi TS EAMCET allotment list for phase 1:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login ID, TSEAMCET-B hall ticket number, password and date of birth

Step 5: Submit it, the TS EAMCET seat allotment status will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window For Mop up Phase Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here