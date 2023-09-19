TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) counselling registrations will begin tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd programme can apply on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is September 30, 2023.

According to the official notification, aspirants who wish to enroll in the two-year BEd program for the academic year 2023–2024 must pay a non-refundable registration and verification fee of Rs. 800 for non-reserved applicants and Rs. 500 for SC and ST applicants. The classes shall commence on October 30, 2023.

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Registrations to commence from September 20, 2023 Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for TS EDCET counselling verification September 30, 2023 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking September 25 to 29, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail October 2, 2023 Exercising Web options- Phase I October 3 to 5, 2023 Edit of web options-Phase -I October 6, 2023 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I) October 9, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates October 10 to 13, 2023 Commencement of Class work October 30, 2023

How to Apply for TS EDCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

