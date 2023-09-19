  1. Home
TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd registrations shall begin tomorrow. Interested ones must apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Check the steps to apply and schedule here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 17:03 IST
TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) counselling registrations will begin tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd programme can apply on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is September 30, 2023. 

According to the official notification, aspirants who wish to enroll in the two-year BEd program for the academic year 2023–2024 must pay a non-refundable registration and verification fee of Rs. 800 for non-reserved applicants and Rs. 500 for SC and ST applicants. The classes shall commence on October 30, 2023. 

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registrations to commence from

September 20, 2023

Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for

TS EDCET counselling verification  

September 30, 2023

Physical verification of Special category

certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by

slot booking

September 25 to 29, 2023

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail 

October 2, 2023

Exercising Web options- Phase I 

October 3 to 5, 2023

Edit of web options-Phase -I 

October 6, 2023

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I)

October 9, 2023

Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates

October 10 to 13, 2023

Commencement of Class work

October 30, 2023

How to Apply for TS EDCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

