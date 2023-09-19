TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) counselling registrations will begin tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd programme can apply on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is September 30, 2023.
According to the official notification, aspirants who wish to enroll in the two-year BEd program for the academic year 2023–2024 must pay a non-refundable registration and verification fee of Rs. 800 for non-reserved applicants and Rs. 500 for SC and ST applicants. The classes shall commence on October 30, 2023.
TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registrations to commence from
|
September 20, 2023
|
Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for
TS EDCET counselling verification
|
September 30, 2023
|
Physical verification of Special category
certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by
slot booking
|
September 25 to 29, 2023
|
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail
|
October 2, 2023
|
Exercising Web options- Phase I
|
October 3 to 5, 2023
|
Edit of web options-Phase -I
|
October 6, 2023
|
List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I)
|
October 9, 2023
|
Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates
|
October 10 to 13, 2023
|
Commencement of Class work
|
October 30, 2023
How to Apply for TS EDCET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Also Read: DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Vacant Seats Released; Get PDF, Schedule Here