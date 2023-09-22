TS ICET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration Starts Today at tsicetd.nic.in, Apply for MBA and MCA Admission

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) final phase today: September 22. Candidates can register online at the official website: tsicet.nic.in. The verification of certificates will be done tomorrow: September 23, 2023.

Candidates can lock their choices after filling out their course and college choices in the order of preference on September 24, 2023. The notice released advises candidates and parents to explore as many TS ICET options for final phase counselling as they can in order to prevent disappointment over not being offered a seat.

Telangana TS ICET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2023

Those willing to apply for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at Telangana universities can check the table to know the important dates of TS ICET:

Events Dates TS ICET Counselling Registration September 22, 2023 Verification of certificates September 23, 2023 TS ICET web choice filling facility September 22 to 24, 2023 Provisional TS ICET seat allotment list September 28, 2023 Payment of fees and self reporting September 28 to 30, 2023

How to register for TS ICET Final Phase Counselling 2023?

Candidates must register online for the Telangana ICET counselling by providing their registration number as given on their hall ticket, their date of birth as per their SSC mark sheet, a valid email address, and their mobile number. Check below the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login with the asked credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee

Step 5: Review and submit the application form

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references

Manabadi TS ICET Counselling Application Fees 2023

Candidates who registered for the TS ICET are also required to pay the application fees to complete the process. They can check the table to know the category-wise fees of Telangana ICET:

Categories Fees Other Categories Rs.1200 SC/ST Rs.600

What Documents are Required for Certificate Verification for TS ICET Counselling Final Phase?

Applicants must carry the following documents for certificate verification for counselling:

TS ICET rank card

TS ICET hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

Degree memorandum of marks

Degree provisional pass certificate

Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate

EWS certificate, if applicable

Integrated community certificate, if applicable

