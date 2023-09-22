TS ICET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration Starts Today at tsicetd.nic.in, Apply for MBA and MCA Admission

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) final phase today: September 22. Candidates can register online at the official website: tsicet.nic.in. The verification of certificates will be done tomorrow: September 23, 2023.
Candidates can lock their choices after filling out their course and college choices in the order of preference on September 24, 2023. The notice released advises candidates and parents to explore as many TS ICET options for final phase counselling as they can in order to prevent disappointment over not being offered a seat.
TS ICET 2023 Counselling Final Phase Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
Telangana TS ICET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2023
Those willing to apply for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at Telangana universities can check the table to know the important dates of TS ICET:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS ICET Counselling Registration
|
September 22, 2023
|
Verification of certificates
|
September 23, 2023
|
TS ICET web choice filling facility
|
September 22 to 24, 2023
|
Provisional TS ICET seat allotment list
|
September 28, 2023
|
Payment of fees and self reporting
|
September 28 to 30, 2023
How to register for TS ICET Final Phase Counselling 2023?
Candidates must register online for the Telangana ICET counselling by providing their registration number as given on their hall ticket, their date of birth as per their SSC mark sheet, a valid email address, and their mobile number. Check below the steps to know how to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: tsicet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login with the asked credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee
Step 5: Review and submit the application form
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references
Manabadi TS ICET Counselling Application Fees 2023
Candidates who registered for the TS ICET are also required to pay the application fees to complete the process. They can check the table to know the category-wise fees of Telangana ICET:
|
Categories
|
Fees
|
Other Categories
|
Rs.1200
|
SC/ST
|
Rs.600
What Documents are Required for Certificate Verification for TS ICET Counselling Final Phase?
Applicants must carry the following documents for certificate verification for counselling:
- TS ICET rank card
- TS ICET hall ticket
- Aadhar card
- SSC or its equivalent marks memo
- Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate
- Degree memorandum of marks
- Degree provisional pass certificate
- Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income certificate
- EWS certificate, if applicable
- Integrated community certificate, if applicable
