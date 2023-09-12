  1. Home
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment on Sept 17; Web Option Entry Ends Tomorrow

TS ICET Counselling 2023 seat allotment results will be out on September 17, 2023. Candidates can exercise web options till tomorrow only. Check the complete schedule here.

Updated: Sep 12, 2023 12:21 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the option entry window tomorrow: September 13, 2023. Candidates who have gone through the certificate verification process must fill in college and course preferences by tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in. 

According to the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, along with the exercising option, candidates also have to freeze their choices by tomorrow only. Afterward, TS ICET seat allotment results will be declared on September 17. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Deadline for exercising options

September 13, 2023

Freezing of options

September 13, 2023

Provisional seat allotment result

September 17, 2023

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting 

September 17 to 20, 2023

Reporting at allotted college

September 29 to 30, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in TS ICET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill in choices after finishing the document verification:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Generate a password using the candidate registration link on the website. Send an SMS  “TSICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo” to 9731979899. 

Step 3: Login and fill in course & college preferences

Step 4: Save the confirmed choices

List of  Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:

Osmania University College Engineering

JNTU School of Management Studies

Nizam College

OU College of Commerce Business Management

AV College of Arts Science and Commerce

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

Arjun College of Technology and Science

OU College for Women Self Finance

University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus

Badruka College PG Centre

Also Read: AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Web Option Entry Dates Extended, Apply Until Sept 16
