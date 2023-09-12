TS ICET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment on Sept 17; Web Option Entry Ends Tomorrow

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the option entry window tomorrow: September 13, 2023. Candidates who have gone through the certificate verification process must fill in college and course preferences by tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in.
According to the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, along with the exercising option, candidates also have to freeze their choices by tomorrow only. Afterward, TS ICET seat allotment results will be declared on September 17. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Deadline for exercising options
|
September 13, 2023
|
Freezing of options
|
September 13, 2023
|
Provisional seat allotment result
|
September 17, 2023
|
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting
|
September 17 to 20, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted college
|
September 29 to 30, 2023
How to Exercise Web Options in TS ICET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill in choices after finishing the document verification:
Step 1: Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in
Step 2: Generate a password using the candidate registration link on the website. Send an SMS “TSICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo” to 9731979899.
Step 3: Login and fill in course & college preferences
Step 4: Save the confirmed choices
List of Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores
Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:
|
Osmania University College Engineering
|
JNTU School of Management Studies
|
Nizam College
|
OU College of Commerce Business Management
|
AV College of Arts Science and Commerce
Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
|
Arjun College of Technology and Science
|
OU College for Women Self Finance
|
University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus
|
Badruka College PG Centre
