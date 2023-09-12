TS ICET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment on Sept 17; Web Option Entry Ends Tomorrow

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the option entry window tomorrow: September 13, 2023. Candidates who have gone through the certificate verification process must fill in college and course preferences by tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in.

According to the TS ICET Counselling 2023 schedule, along with the exercising option, candidates also have to freeze their choices by tomorrow only. Afterward, TS ICET seat allotment results will be declared on September 17. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Deadline for exercising options September 13, 2023 Freezing of options September 13, 2023 Provisional seat allotment result September 17, 2023 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting September 17 to 20, 2023 Reporting at allotted college September 29 to 30, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in TS ICET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill in choices after finishing the document verification:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Generate a password using the candidate registration link on the website. Send an SMS “TSICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo” to 9731979899.

Step 3: Login and fill in course & college preferences

Step 4: Save the confirmed choices

List of Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:

Osmania University College Engineering JNTU School of Management Studies Nizam College OU College of Commerce Business Management AV College of Arts Science and Commerce Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Arjun College of Technology and Science OU College for Women Self Finance University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus Badruka College PG Centre

