TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2022-23: TSBIE Inter Application Form Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2022-23: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter application forms for first-year phase one admissions in online mode. Students will have to fill up the TS inter first year application form and submit it before the prescribed deadline.

The TSBIE Inter application form is available on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students will be selected based on their performance in TS SSC results 2022. Also, there will no entrance exam for the students to get admission into its various junior colleges in the state.

Who are eligible to Fill TS Inter 1st Year Application Form 2022-23?

Without meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, students will not be eligible for admission. As per the eligibility requirements for TS Inter 1st Year admission, candidates must be Indian nationals, they must meet the Telangana State domicile criteria, and They should have passed SSC or Class 10 from a recognized Board.

How To Fill TS Inter 1st Year Application Form 2022-23?

Students will have to fill up the TSBIE Telangana application form 2022 in online mode. Before filling up the form, they must be aware of the eligibility criteria. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill the online TS inter admission form 2022-23.

1st Step - Go to the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the intermediate 1st-year admission link.

3rd Step - Now, select the mandal and district and the list of colleges will appear.

4th Step - Now, select the preferred college from the list and enroll by entering the hall ticket number of SSC and other asked details.

5th Step - An SMS will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number related to reporting to the preferred college. Also, the enrolment details will be reflected in the Principal login.

After the completion of the online application, they will have to report to the principal of the college along with all the original certificates and documents within 3 days of enrolment. After verification of certificates and completing other formalities seats will be allotted to them.

TSBIE Intermediate 1st Year Admission 2022-23

Telangana TS Intermediate 1st year is held in two phases. Students can enrol in up to three junior colleges. Admission will be provided to maximum of 88 sanctioned seats in each junior college. As per the guidelines, admission will be made on the basis of GPA (Grade point Average) and subject-wise Grade point (GP) obtained in the qualifying examination i.e. Class 10 or SSC.