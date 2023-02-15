TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

TS Inter Practical Exams 2023: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBIE) is conducting the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year practical exam for both general and vocational courses from today, February 15, 2023. As per the recent updates, the TS Inter Practical Exams 2023 will be held in two sessions starting from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the recent updates, students who are appearing for the TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 and their respective school heads can check and download the TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 hall ticket by login in using the required details from the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Practical Exams Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link

TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the TS Inter Practical Exams 2023 can go through the exam day guidelines given below.

Students are requested to reach the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam

Candidates are advised to carry their TS Inter practical exam 2023 hall ticket at the exam centre, as there will be no entry without the hall ticket

Candidates need to be present in their proper school uniform as no other dress code is allowed at the exam centre

Do not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. digital watch, smartphone, and other gadgets inside the exam hall

TS Inter Practical Exams 2023

Those candidates who are appearing for the TSBIE exams 2023 need to appear for the TS Inter practical exams 2023 otherwise they will be marked as absent and no other exam will be conducted separately. Candidates can check the reporting timings at the exam centre on the TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 hall ticket.

