TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Choice Filling From November 23

TS LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Registration: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Rest phase 1 counselling registration process will close tomorrow, November 21, 2023. Students yet to submit their TS LAWCET 2023 phase 1 registration can visit the official counselling website.

The TS LAWCET 2023 phase 1 counselling registration began on November 14, 2023. Students who cleared the TS LAWCET 2023 exams and wish to participate in the counsellig round are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process. Following the registration candidates can fill up the choices for allotment and submit the requisite fee.

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration link is available on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the link provided on the official website.

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Registration - Click Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Applications

The TS LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration link is available on the official website. Students applying can follow the steps given here to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET counselling

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ link provided

Step 3: Fill out the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

As per the schedule given, the phase 1 choice filling and choice locking process will be available from November 23, 2023. Students can enter the choices and complete the choice-locking process until November 24, 2023. Students will also be provided with the option to edit the choices entered on November 25, 2023. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the counselling process.

The phase 1 allotment result will be announced on November 28, 2023. Students allotted seats can report for admissions to allotted colleges by December 2, 2023. Students reporting for admissions must make sure that they carry all the necessary documents with them for admission.

Also Read: PGCET Rank List 2023 Expected This Week, Know How To Check Result Here