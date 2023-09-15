TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

  1. Home
TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 has been postponed. As per the revised schedule, it will be held in the month of October. Candidates can check out the counselling process and fee here.

Updated: Sep 15, 2023 13:31 IST
TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling process. Previously, the counselling was scheduled to begin in August/ September. However, it has been deferred to October. 

The official website reads, “Counseling/Admission Notification will be Released by TSCHE Tentatively in the Month of OCTOBER.’’

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Procedure and Fee Structure

Candidates from the general category must pay Rs. 800 as the TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 fee, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 500. TS LAWCET Counselling process includes registration, payment of the processing cost, uploading of certificates, certificate verification, use of web options, announcement of the seat allocation results, downloading of fee payment, and joining. 

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted college with the original certificates after paying the required fees and declaration of the seat allocation results. TS LAWCET phase 1 counseling dates and notice will be published soon on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Documents Required for TS LAWCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS LAWCET 2022 rank card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Class 10 and 12 certificates

 

PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable

Valid ID Proof

Migration certificate

Domicile certificate and transfer certificate

Certificate of Qualifying examination

Integrated community certificate

Employer certificate

  Income certificate  

TS LAWCET Results 2023 Declared

Osmania University, Hyderabad announced the TS LAWCET 2023 results on June 25, 2023, on behalf of TSCHE. A total of 36, 218 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of them only 29, 049 have passed. Sriram Boddu topped in the TS LAWCET 3-year 2023 with 97.594977 marks whereas, Mohd Mahboob scored 100 marks and secured rank 1 in TS LAWCET 5-year results.

