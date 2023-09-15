TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling process. Previously, the counselling was scheduled to begin in August/ September. However, it has been deferred to October.
The official website reads, “Counseling/Admission Notification will be Released by TSCHE Tentatively in the Month of OCTOBER.’’
TS LAWCET Counselling 2023: Procedure and Fee Structure
Candidates from the general category must pay Rs. 800 as the TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 fee, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 500. TS LAWCET Counselling process includes registration, payment of the processing cost, uploading of certificates, certificate verification, use of web options, announcement of the seat allocation results, downloading of fee payment, and joining.
Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted college with the original certificates after paying the required fees and declaration of the seat allocation results. TS LAWCET phase 1 counseling dates and notice will be published soon on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Documents Required for TS LAWCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
|
TS LAWCET 2022 rank card
|
Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
|
Class 10 and 12 certificates
|
PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable
|
Valid ID Proof
|
Migration certificate
|
Domicile certificate and transfer certificate
|
Certificate of Qualifying examination
|
Integrated community certificate
|
Employer certificate
|Income certificate
TS LAWCET Results 2023 Declared
Osmania University, Hyderabad announced the TS LAWCET 2023 results on June 25, 2023, on behalf of TSCHE. A total of 36, 218 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of them only 29, 049 have passed. Sriram Boddu topped in the TS LAWCET 3-year 2023 with 97.594977 marks whereas, Mohd Mahboob scored 100 marks and secured rank 1 in TS LAWCET 5-year results.
