TS PGECET 2023 Registration To Start Tomorrow at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Details Here

TS PGECET 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the registration form for TS PGECET tomorrow on - March 3, 2023. Candidates can fill up the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to fill out the application form for TS PGECET is April 30, 2023, without paying any late fees.

Candidates can also fill up the TS PGECET form by paying late fees till the prescribed date. Also, candidates must keep in mind that only online TS PGECET application forms will be accepted. As per the announced dates, the Telangana PGECET exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023 (Monday to Thursday).

TS PGECET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Release of TS PGECET application form March 3, 2023 Last date to apply without late fee April 30, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.250 May 5, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.1000 May 10, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.2500 May 15, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.5000 May 24, 2023 Application form correction facility May 2 to 4, 2023 TS PGECET exam May 29 to June 1, 2023

How To Register for TS PGECET 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying. While filling up application form for TS PGECET, candidates must keep the prescribed documents ready to avoid any last-minute rush. Follow the steps provided below to know know how to apply for TS PGECET -

1st Step - Go to the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the link TS PGECET registration.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Pay the prescribed application fee, if not.

5th Step - Fill up the form and upload the documents.

6th Step - Now, submit the online form.

TS PGECET 2023

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted annually for PG admissions. Candidates having a valid GATE score are exempted from appearing for the TS PGECET exam. Candidates willing to take admission into postgraduate courses in Telangana in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ M.Pharmacy / MArch can apply.

