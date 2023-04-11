TS TOSS Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Check Exam Timings Here

TS TOSS Hall Ticket 2023: As per the latest updates, the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued the admit card for SSC and Intermediate public exams. Candidates who are going to appear in april/may exams must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates will have to choose their district, school, and name to access it.
According to the timetable, the authorities will begin the TS TOSS exams 2023 on April 25, 2023. The SSC exams will conclude on May 3, 2023. Whereas, the intermediate exams will continue till May 4, 2023. The exams will be held in two sessions- morning and afternoon. The morning session is scheduled between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm. Whereas, the afternoon session will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.
TS TOSS Hall Ticket -Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Download TS TOSS Hall Ticket 2023?
Candidates who are going to appear in SSC and intermediate theory exams are required to carry the admit card along with a valid ID card. They can follow the steps to download it-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. telanganaopenschool.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC &Intermediate Public Exam Hall ticket 2023 ink
Step 3: Select district, school and then name
Step 4: Click on download hall ticket
Step 5: TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the same
Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference
TS TOSS Timetable 2023- Click Here (PDF file)
Details Mentioned on TS TOSS Hall Ticket
The hall ticket will comprise various important exam-related details. Candidates must read all the instructions written on the admit card carefully. Check list of a few details here-
- Candidate’s name
- Candidate’s signature and photograph
- Gender
- Parent’s name
- Roll number
- School name
- Exam venue
- Exam date and timings
- Important instructions
