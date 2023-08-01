TSBIE 1st Year Inter Admissions, Application Submission Date Extended

TSBIE Intermediate Admission 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for students to submit the 1st year inter-admission forms. Candidates who have cleared their class 10 and are applying for the 1st year admissions at TSBIE colleges can now submit their applications by August 5, 2023. The dates have been extended due to the heavy rains and floods in the state.

According to the official notification issued by TSBIE, the state board will also allow candidates to submit their applications between August 6 to 16, 2023 with a late fee of Rs. 500/- in all private junior colleges and without a late fee in all government and government sector colleges.

According to the official notification issued, principals of junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been informed that considering the heavy rains and floods in the state, the last date for admission to 1st-year intermediate admissions 2023-24 has been extended to August 5, 2023.

The school principals have also been instructed to take necessary steps to make sure that students are admitted into the first year until the last date in order to ensure that eligible candidates are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education.

Parents and students have been advised to enroll for the 1st year intermediate admissions in the affiliated junior colleges only.

Telangana Inter Supplementary Results 2023

Telangana board has announced the intermediate supplementary results. The supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 20, 2023. Students who appeared for the intermediate supplementary exams were able to check their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the supplementary exams are now eligible for further higher education admissions.

