UGC Updated HEIs List: 3 New Universities Added for Online Degree Programme

UGC HEIs List 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added three institutions to the HEIs list of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt of India. Manav Rachna University, GLA University, and Amity University are the three newly joined institutions that have also been permitted to offer Online degree programs for various students for the academic session 2022-23.

As per the official notification by UGC, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies, Haryana can offer programmes in online mode for BCA, BBA, BA Hons Economics, BCom, and MCom whereas GLA University has been allowed to offer online degree programmes in BCom Hons and BBA.

A total number of six programmes including Bachelor of Social Work, BCom (General), BA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA Public Policy and Governance, MA English, and Master of Social are permitted for Amity University to be offered as an online degree programme. Furthermore, UGC stated that the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will adhere to all the established provisions of the regulations and its amendments.

More Details of HEIs list of UGC

The last date for admissions to various online degree courses offered by three universities will be intimated to the aspirants for each academic session. HEIs will upload all the required details within 15 days. The academic session of July-August 2022 has been shifted to September month.

Moreover, online applications were invited till November 15, 2022. As per the new guidelines issued by UGC, universities are allowed to provide courses in Open and Distance Learning mode with the approval of the commission. Universities will have to satisfy the conditions laid down under the rules prescribed by UGC.

The UGC suggested that the HEIs will have to make sure to follow the regulations regarding the entry-level qualification, mode of admission, programme duration, and number of credits as per the specification of degrees reported by UGC.

