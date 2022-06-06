UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Today: Know When, Where and How to check Uttrakhand 10th, 12th Results at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the UK Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website. According to the details provided, the Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 are expected to be announced by 4 PM. Candidates awaiting the declaration of the Uttarakhand Board 12th Results 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get details of the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Over 2.42 lakh students will be able to check UK Board Result 2022 today for High School and Intermediate Results. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Government of Uttarakhand will announce the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 online on 6th June 2022 - Monday.

For immediate access to the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and Uttarakhand 12th Result 2022, the UBSE Board will publish the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 online on their official website- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check both UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 in online mode using their roll number today. In addition to the official website, the UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will also be available first on the links provided below:

Check UK Board 10th (High School) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check UK Board 12th (Intermediate) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

When to check UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

Today is the day candidates can expect to check their performance through the UK Board Result 2022. The Uttarakhand Board is set to announce the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 on 6th June - Monday at 4 PM in the evening. For more information on the important dates of UK Board Result 2022, candidates can take a look at the table given below;

Important dates of UBSE 10th Result 2022 and UBSE 12th Result 2022

Event Date(s) UK Board 10th Exam 2022 28th March to 16th April 2022 UK Board 10th Result 2022 Date 6th June @ 4 PM Uttarakhand Board 12th Exam 2022 28th March to 19th April 2022 UK Board 12th Result 2022 Date 6th June @ 4 PM

How to check UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 online?

After the formal announcement of the UK Board Result 2022 today, the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 will be uploaded online on the official website- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. For seamless access to the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022, we have listed below step-by-step guide. Candidates can follow the steps given below and download their UBSE 10th Result 2022 and UBSE 12th Result 2022;

Login into the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in and uareasults.nic.in

Select ‘10 th Class Examination Result 2022’ or ‘11 th /12 th Class Examination Result 2022’

Enter Roll Number and captcha

Submit

View and download the UK Board 10 th Result 2022 and UK Board 12 th Result 2022

A printout copy of the UK Board Result 2022 must be retained by the students for future references. The Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 will contain details such as candidates’ name, roll number, grade, subject-wise marks, total marks and the qualifying status. Candidates must check these details post downloading their UK Board Result 2022 and report if error found.

