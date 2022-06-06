UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Get Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Direct Link Here

06 Jun 04:13 PM 77.74 percent students pass in class 10th As per media updates, 77.74% students have passed in class 10th. The complete result data will be provided here soon.

06 Jun 04:08 PM UK Board Result Link To be Available Here Apart from the official website, the Uttarkhand Board class 10th and 12th result will also be available on this page.

06 Jun 04:08 PM UK Board Class 10th and 12th Websites Crashes As per the recent reports, the official website of the board has crashed. Students can check their UBSE 10th and 12th result on the alternative websites - uk10jagranjosh.com, uk12jagranjosh.com.

06 Jun 04:04 PM Keep UK Board Class 10th and 12th result 2022 login credentials ready The board will announce the Uttarakhand result for class 10th and 12th result anytime soon now. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready - roll number and date of birth.

06 Jun 03:58 PM Press Meet To Begin As per media reports, the UBSE press meet will begin soon and the board will announce the UK class 10th and 12th result 2022 shortly. The board will released UBSE results 2022 along with UK board result 2022 10th on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

06 Jun 03:45 PM UK Board High School and Intermediate Result Statistics Last year, in 2021, a total of 1,47,725 students have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 99.09 percent of them have passed the exam. The girl's pass percentage is 98.86 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.30 percent. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage is 99.56 percent.

06 Jun 03:32 PM Uttarakhand 10th and 12th Result 2022 As per the recent updates, the authorities will shortly announce the class 10th and 12th result of Uttarakhand in online mode. Students will need to enter their roll number in order to download their UBSE 10th Result 2022 or UBSE 12th Result 2022 @ uaresults.nic.in. Check the video below for more details -

06 Jun 03:25 PM UK Board Class 10 and 12 Login Window As per the updates, after the announcement of Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th result 2022, students will have to check the same via official website. They are required to enter the asked login credentials to download the UBSE 10th and 12th result 2022. Check the UBSE login window below -

06 Jun 03:22 PM UK Board Result 2022 Statistics As per media reports, around 2.4 lakh students are waiting for their UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. In total, 2,42,955 students have appeared for the exam of which 1,29,785 students have appeared for High School Exam and are awaiting their Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 while the rest 1,13,170 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate exam.

06 Jun 03:09 PM UBSE Class 10th and 12th Passing Marks To pass in the UK Board Class 10th, 12th exam 2022, students have to secure at least 35 marks. In aggregate, students have to secure 35% marks and pass in all the subjects. Those who fail in two or less subjects will have to appear for the supplementary exam to be held later in the month.

06 Jun 03:07 PM List of Websites to check UK Board Class 10th and 12th Results UBSE will release the Uttarakhand Class 12 board results 2022 through different websites. Students can check their result of the Uttarakhand board on these websites - uareasults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

uk10.jagranjosh.com

uk12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com Also Read: Uttarakhand Board 10 and 12 Result 2022: Know List of Websites to check UK Board High School, Inter Results

06 Jun 02:53 PM Where and How to check Uttrakhand 10th, 12th Result 2022? Students waiting for the declaration of the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th results 2022 can visit the official website - uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check both UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 in online mode using their roll number today. In addition to the official website, the UK Board result will also be available on this page. Also Read: UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Today: Know When, Where and How to check Uttrakhand 10th, 12th Results at uaresults.nic.in

06 Jun 02:41 PM What is security captcha to be entered on website to check UK Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022? In order to obtain the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and a security captcha code. The exam roll number to be entered on UK Board Result Checking website will be mentioned on the hall ticket issued to them. However, the security captcha will be displayed on the UK Board Result 2022 checking page and can be entered from there. The Security captcha code is used to differentiate between humans and computer bots and is one of the many ways in which UBSE keeps the UK 10th, 12th Result 2022 data safe.

06 Jun 02:28 PM UK Board Result 2022: Details Mentioned in the Marksheet The UBSE Board will make the UK Class 10 and Class 12 Results available in online format to the students as a digital scorecard. The UBSE Result scorecard or digital marksheet will consist of important details about the student or candidate who has appeared for the exam including their name, parents’ name, date of birth and such other details. In addition to this, the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Marksheet will also consist of the performance related details, including the marks scored by the students in the High School and Intermediate Examination. Details Mentioned on UBSE Result Scorecard Candidate’s name

Candidate’s Roll Number

Date of Birth

School name

Roll number

Subject wise marks

Total marks obtained

Final Result

Division

Remarks

06 Jun 02:13 PM What details should be submitted on website to check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022? In order to check the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 online, students will be required to provide some details on the official website. Students need to enter their Exam Roll Number and Security captcha code displayed on the screen to get the UK Board 10th, 12th Result digital scorecard. The details that are to be entered on the website to access UK Board High School and Intermediate Results are also mentioned on the hall ticket or admit cards issued to the students prior to the exam.

06 Jun 01:56 PM When will UBSE make UK 10th, 12th Result 2022 Marksheets available to the students? Going by the trend of last few years, the UBSE - Uttarakhand Board of School Education, will make the individual marksheets and passing certificates for UK 10th Result 2022 and UK Class 12 Result 2022 to the students via their respective schools. After the formal declaration today, students will be able to check the UBSE Results online; but original marksheets, passing certificates and other documents will be made available to the students online in next few days. Students are advised to contact their respective school principals / headmasters to obtain the UK Board Result 2022 Marksheet.

06 Jun 01:49 PM UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: आज घोषित होंगे उत्तराखंड बोर्ड के रिजल्ट

06 Jun 01:37 PM Where to check UK Board Result 2022? With an aim to provide quick and easy way of checking the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 to the students, the Uttarakhand Board will be declaring the UBSE Results online on its official website. After the formal declaration from Nainital Office of the Uttarakhand Board, the UK 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be available on the following websites: uk10.jagranjosh.com (for Class 10 / High School)

uk12.jagranjosh.com (for Class 12 / Intermediate)

uaresults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

06 Jun 12:10 PM Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result 2022: List of websites to check UK Board Result Students who appeared for Uttarakhand 10, 12 Exam 2022 will be able to check their results on- 1. uaresults.nic.in 2. ubse.uk.gov.in

06 Jun 11:32 AM UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How you can check Uttarakhand Result? Step 1- Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Step 2- Once on the homepage, click on Class 10/12th Result 2022 Link. Step 3- Uttarakhand Board Class 10/12 Result will appear on the screen after filling in the asked login details. Step 4- The student will have to download the UBSE Class 10/12 Result and take a printout.

06 Jun 10:43 AM UBSE 10th Result 2022 Uttarakhand Board will release the Class 10th result 2022 on June 6, 2022 at 4 PM. Notably, around 1.2 lakh students appeared for class 10 board examinations. The result will be available in an online mode on- uaresults.nic.in.

06 Jun 10:02 AM UBSE 10,12 Board Result 2022: UK Class 12th result 2022 to be declared first As Uttarakhand Board is all set to declare the result of class 10 and 12 at 4 PM, as per the media reports, the result of UBSE Class 12 will be declared first on the official website- uaresults.nic.in.

06 Jun 09:32 AM UK Class 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 at uaresults.nic.in Students waiting for the result of UBSE 10th, and 12th must note that the link of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 will be activated on uaresults.nic.in. Valid login details must be provided by the students to check UBSE 10, 12 Result 2022.

06 Jun 08:42 AM UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Result @ 4 PM in evening UBSE Board will declare UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 at 4 PM in the evening. Check the complete video explaining all the details mentioned in the official notification.

06 Jun 08:39 AM Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 Official Notification Out