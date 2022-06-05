UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UBSE to declare Uttarakhand High School, Intermediate Results Tomorrow at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting months of wait to an end, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 tomorrow. According to the official announcement, the UBSE will declare the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for High School - Class 10 and Intermediate - Class 12 students on 6th June - Monday at 4 PM in the evening. To ensure quick and easy availability of Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022, the UBSE will be making the results available online via the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. In addition to this, the UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will also be available on results.jagranjosh.com website. To be among the first students to check UK Board Result 2022, students can the check log onto the link provided below:

Check UK Board 10th (High School) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 4 PM)

Check UK Board 12th (Intermediate) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available at 4 PM)

2.4 Lakh Students to Receive UK Board Result 2022

According to the official update shared by the UBSE - Uttarakhand Board of School Education, around 2.4 lakh students will receive the outcome of their hard work in the form of UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 scorecard. In total, 2,42,955 students have appeared for the exam of which 1,29,785 students have appeared for High School Exam and are awaiting their Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 while the rest 1,13,170 lakh students have appeared for Intermediate Exam and are going to be getting their Uttarakhand 12th Result 2022.

Class No of Students UK Board 10th Exam 2022 1,29,785 students UK Board 12th Exam 2022 1,13,170 students Total 2,42,955



How to check UK Board High School, Intermediate Result 2022?

Uttarakhand Board will declare the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 online via the official websites. The decision to publish the UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 online has been done to provide a quick and easy way to students to check their High School and Intermediate Class Results. To ensure safety of the UBSE Result 2022 data, the board will publish the result through login process and provide some personal details on the website to check their results. To obtain the digital scorecard or marksheets, students need to provide their exam roll number and security captcha number on the website. Following this, the UK Board 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded as a softcopy or take a printout for the future reference.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2022: NEET PG Rank List Released, Scorecard to be Available Soon at nbe.edu.in