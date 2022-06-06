Uttarakhand Board 10 and 12 Result 2022 Declared: Know List of Websites to check UK Board High School, Inter Results

Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Declared!

Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared both UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 today for all the students. They will be able to check the same online on its official website- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. A total of 2.42 lakh (2,42,955) candidates appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022; 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students appeared for the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh for intermediate (class 12) exams.

Uttarakhand 10th (High School) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading)

Uttarakhand 12th (Intermediate) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading.)

Updated as on 6th June 2022 at 4.00 PM

Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Today: Students awaiting their Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will no longer need to wait any more. The UK Board will declare both UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 today for all the students who appeared for the UK Board exams. The UK Board Result 2022 comprises of UBSE 10th Result 2022 and UBSE 12th Result 2022 and will be declared at 4 PM in the evening. Following the formal announcement by Uttarakhand Board, students will be able to check the same online on its official website- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can access their UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 effortlessly from the website today. They will need to enter their roll number in order to download their UBSE 10th Result 2022 or UBSE 12th Result 2022. Alternatively, the UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will also be available via the direct links placed below:

Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 List of Websites

The Uttarakhand Board will officially declare the UBSE 10th Result 2022 and UBSE 12th Result 2022 at 4 PM in the evening. To ensure quick and easy access to the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results 2022 the board will make UBSE Results on the official website as well as via other trusted educational websites such as jagranjosh.com. To get priority access to UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022, students can log onto any of the websites provided below:

uk10.jagranjosh.com

uk12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

uareasults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Result 2022 - How to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results Online?

As soon as the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are declared online today, it will be made available on the official websites- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. Students must note the official websites may face technical issues due to thousands of students checking their UK Board Result 2022 simultaneously. The students are advised to remain calm and follow the steps given below to download UBSE 10th Result 2022 or UBSE 12th Result 2022;

Visit the official website - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in

Locate and click on link for UK Board 10th / 12th Result 2022

Enter security captcha displayed on the screen

Verify all the details against hall ticket and Submit them

Your UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the Uttarakhand Board 10 th and 12 th Result 2022

Students must also take a printout of the UK Board Result 2022 for future reference purpose until the original documents are made available by the board. Students must note the UK Board Result 2022 declared online today is provisional in nature. Students will be able to obtain their marksheets and pass certificates a few days later after the declaration of the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 from their respective schools.

