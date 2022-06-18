UP 12th Result 2022: Know When Where and How to Check UP Board Intermediate Results 2022

UP Board 12th Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the Intermediate Examination Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the notification issued by the board, UPMSP 12th Results 2022 will be announced in the afternoon session. The UP Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by 4 PM today. It must be noted that the speculation of the board announcing the results has been doing the rounds in the last few days which has been finally put to rest by the officials with the announcement.

Students who have appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12th Examinations 2022 will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can also check the UPMSP class 12 Results 2022 through the direct link provided here. The Board Result link will be made live as and when the results are announced by the officials on the official website.

To check the Uttar Pradesh 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams, students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th Registration number in the link provided. The UP Board Intermediate Registration number is mentioned on the UP Board 12th Hall Ticket. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on UPMSP Intermediate Results 2022.

Where to check UP Board 12th Results 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the UPMSP 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates awaiting the declaration of the UP Board 12th Results 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can find below the designated links for them to check the UP Board 12th Results 2022.

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Alternative Websites

When to check UPMSP 12th Results 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board today. According to the details provided by Uttar Pradesh Board officials, the UP Board Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board by 4 PM. Students must note that going by the previous trends, the UP Board 12th Results 2022 will first be announced in a press conference following which the link for students to check the results will be made live. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on UP Board Results 2022.

How to check UP 12th Results 2022?

Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2022 for the class 12 Results will be declared on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 12 examinations will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website or through the direct link provided on this page. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the UPMSP 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official website

Step 2: Click on the UP board 12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the UP Board 12th Registration number in the result link provided

Step 4: The UP Board 12th Results for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the UP Board 12th Results 2022 for further reference

UP Board 12th result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

UP Board class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. Along with the link on the official website and via SMS, students will also be able to check the UP Board 12th Results 2022 for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams via DigiLocker. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the UP Board 12th Results 2022 via DigiLocker.

Step 1: Visit to digilocker.gov.in official link.

Step 2: Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3: Enter the Login details and sign in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 4: To obtain your 12th Class Mark Sheet, candidates can click on the HSC Mark Sheet link

Step 5: Click on the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on the year from the dropdown box

Step 7: The UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed

