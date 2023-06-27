UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Postponed, Check UPMSP 10, 12 New Date and Official Tweet here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 improvement/compartment examination date has been postponed. As per the notice available, the exam for both classes will be conducted on July 22, instead of July 15. Only the exam date has been revised, and the timings of UP Board compartment exam is same.

The information has been provided via an official tweet issued by the secretary of the UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla. The number of candidates registered for the UP Board compartment exam is 44,669, with 18,400 candidates registered for the UPMSP high school exam and 26,269 registered for the intermediate exam.

As per media reports, the Board, in a press statement stated that “The pre-issued release, dated June 22, for candidates applying online for high school improvement/compartment and intermediate compartment examination for the year 2023 to be held on July 15, 2023 (Saturday) is cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. These examinations will now be conducted on July 22, (Saturday) as per the revised schedule."

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Date Revised, Check Official Tweet

The secretary of the UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla, tweeted, “The High School Improvement / Compartment and Intermediate Compartment examinations of the year 2023 will now be conducted on 22 July 2023 (Saturday) as per the revised schedule.” Check tweet below:

वर्ष 2023 की हाईस्कूल इंप्रूवमेंट/ कंपार्टमेंट एवं इंटरमीडिएट कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षाएं अब दिनांक 22 जुलाई 2023 (शनिवार) को संशोधित कार्यक्रमानुसार संपादित करायी जाएंगी pic.twitter.com/ejJaJarhrE — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) June 27, 2023

UP Board 10 Compartment Exam 2023 Date and Time

As per the official notice, the UPMSP improvement exam will be held from 8 to 11:15 am. Check table below to know the revised schedule:

Events Date and Time UPMSP 10 Compartment Exam Date July 22, 2023 UP Board High School Compartment Exam Time 8 to 11:15 AM

UP Board Inter Compartment Exam 2023 Date and Time

The class 12 compartment exam of UP Board will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm. Go through the table to the new date for the conduction of UP class 12th compartment exam:

Events Date and Time UP 12th Compartment Exam Date July 22, 2023 UP Board 12 Compartment Exam Time 2 to 5:15 PM

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Statistics

As per the data shared by the board, this year, a total of 31,16, 487 students appeared for the matric exams, and a total of 27,69,258 appeared for the class 12 exams. Check the UPMSP compartment exam registration statistics below:

Particulars Registration Statistics UP Board 10th Compartment Exam Registration 18,400 UPMSP Intermediate Compartment Registration 26,269 Total registered 44,669

UP Board Result 2023 Statistics

This year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 stands at 89.78% and 75.52% for class 12 students. As per the UPMSP passing marks criteria, students need to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail in one or more exams can appear in compartment exams to be held on July 22, 2023.

