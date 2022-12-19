UP Board Exam 2023: 176 Secondary Schools in Uttar Pradesh May Lose Recognition, know Reason Here

UP Board Exam 2023: As per recent media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may cancel the affiliation of 176 secondary schools over complaints of mass copying. A list of the 176 schools has been sent by the secretary of UP Board Divyakant Shukla to the district inspectors of schools (DIoS), so that these schools are not made centres for the UP Board 2023 exams for classes 10 and 12.

As per the board officials, these 176 schools did not meet the quality standard set by the board, and will not act as centres for the upcoming high school and intermediate exams, if their replies are vague. Earlier, the board has already de-recognized 20 of the UP Board's 176 schools.

Why UP Schools May Lose Their Recognition?

As per media reports, the UP board received complaints of copying during the board as well as internal examinations. Among these 176 schools, 27 are from the Azamgarh division while four are in the Prayagraj division. Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, Kiriharapur (Ballia), witnessed a question paper leak in the UP Board intermediate exams 2022, which may also lose its recognition. Ghazipur alone has eight such schools that are facing closure.

There are some schools for which recommendations were made for the withdrawal of recognition, right at the level of DIoS as well as the joint director of education. Strict action of withdrawal of recognition may also be taken against schools guilty of aiding mass copying during exams last year.

UP Board Recognition Committee

As per updates, the cases and replies of these UP schools will be placed before the board's recognition committee and its recommendations will be sent to the state government for clearance before the recognition is withdrawn. UP Board Divyakant Shukla to the district inspectors of schools (DIoS) stated that - "These schools have been served show-cause notices for anomalies in the previous exams. The board will follow the set procedure to formally de-recognise these schools in due course of time, as we issued notices to them. At the same time, we have also forwarded the list to DIoS concerned, so that these schools are not made exam centres for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2023.”

