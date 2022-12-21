UP Board Exam 2023: Number of Girls Appearing for UPMSP Class 10 Exam Increases, Check Statistics Here

UP Board Exam 2023: As per media reports and officials of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) the percentage of girl students pursuing education till high school in UP Board is on a steady rise. For the UP Board class 10 exam 2023, a total of 31,16485 students have registered. Out of which, 14,18,462 (45.51%) are girl students. As per UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla, this is the highest registration count for UP class 10 Board exam 2023, which they have recorded in last five years.

In the last three decades, the number of girls in UP board high schools was less than one-fourth of boys. The officials have claimed that most of the schools affiliated with the UP board are located in rural areas, the UP high school exam records showed an increased number of rural residents educating their girl children.

Enrolment Statistics of Girl Students in UP Board Exams

Going as per the data shared by UPMSP, the enrollment of girl students has more than doubled over the three decades. Data from UP Board show that a total of 17,75,602 students had registered for the high school exam of 1991. Of them, 14,04,519 (79.10%) were boys and 3,71,083 (20.89 percent) were girls, indicating that four out of every five students who registered for the class 10 examination was a boy while only one was a girl.

Later, out of 16,39,933 students registered for the high school board exam in 1993, only 3,63,574 (22.17%) were girls. In 2003, the figure improved to 30.60% and then to 43.33% in 2013. Even in the 2022-23 session, over 1.11 crore students took admissions into classes 9 to 12 in around 28,000 schools affiliated to the board across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Among them, 50,93,635 or 45.86% were girls.

UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023

As per past trends, the UP board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is expected to be held between March to May 2023. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same. The official subject-wise UP Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is expected to be released shortly. Once released, students can download the UP Board date sheet 2023 from the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

