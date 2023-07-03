  1. Home
UP Board Exam 2024: UPMSP class 10, 12 registration dates released, check complete schedule here

UP Board Exam 2024: UPMPS has released the registration schedule for classes 10th, and 12th board exams to be held in 2024. The school principals can register regular students for UP high and intermediate classes at the official website. Check complete dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 3, 2023 19:19 IST
UP Board Exam 2024 Registration Dates
UP Board Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the registration schedule for classes 10, 12 students. Those appearing for UP Board exam 2024 can have to register as per the dates released. Board Secretary Divya Kant Shukla issued the notification on his official Twitter handle. 

The board has also notified the examination fee for 10th and 12th government and private students. The board said that private candidates have to download and fill out the registration form and provide the examination fee along with educational proof to the school principals and accordingly the institutional heads will complete the process.  

UPMSP Board Exam 2024 Registration Dates 

The school heads and students can check below the table to know the UP classes 10th and 12th registration and other related dates: 

Events

Dates

Last date for admitting students in class 10, 12 and receiving exam fees by principals

August 5, 2023

Last date to deposit the exam fee received from qualified students through a bulk invoice in the treasury by school heads

August 10, 2023

Last date to notify about exam fees deposited in the treasury and uploading of educational qualifications of students

August 16, 2023 till 12 AM

Last date to deposit the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100 per students

August 16, 2023

Last date to notify about late exam fees deposited in the treasury and uploading of educational qualifications of students

August 20, 2023 till 12 AM

Timeline to check the details of students (name, parents’ name, date of birth, subjects, photograph, etc.) after receiving the checklist of details uploaded on the website

August 21 to 31, 2023

Timeline to update or edit the details of students uploaded on the website, in case of any discrepancy

September 1 to 10, 2023

Last date for submission of the list of registered candidates and a copy of the related dictionary to the district school inspector's office for sending to the regional offices of the council by the head of the institution

September 30, 2024

UP Board Exam 2024 Registration Date Confirmation Tweet

UPMSP Class 10 Registration Fees 2024 

Students can check below the UP Board registration fees: 

Overview 

Fees 

High School (Institutional)

Rs 500.75

High School Credit System (Institutional)

Rs 200.75

High School (Individual)

Rs 200.75

High School (Individual)

Rs 706

High School Credit System (Individual)

Rs 306

For additional subject exam under high school regulation

Rs 206

UP Class 12 Registration Fees 2024 

Students can check below the UP Board Intermediate registration fees below: 

Overview 

Fees 

Intermediate (Institutional)

Rs 600.75

Intermediate Agriculture (Part-1 & 2) and Vocational Class (Institutional)

Rs 600.75

Intermediate (Individual)

Rs 806

Failed students of Intermediate Agriculture (Part-1 and 2) and Vocational Category (Individual)

Rs 806

For examination of additional subject under Intermediate regulation (individual)

Rs 206

