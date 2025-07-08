UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result Released at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: The UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results for 2025 were announced today, July 8, 2025, by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Candidates who filled up the re-evaluation of marks will now be able to access it online on its official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The scrutiny process means thousands of answer sheets must be double-checked and corrected if it is due to an error in calculation, adding marks, or considering a mark missed on an answer sheet. To make it easier to access results, the board website has given direct links with each scrutiny result mark sheet of both Class 10th and 12th scrutiny results so that students can view any changes made to their results.

How To Apply For UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results 2025?

The following steps should be followed by students who want to apply for verification or scrutiny of their UP board exam Results. Read the instructions carefully to apply for UP board result verification 2025: