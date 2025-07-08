UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result Released at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: The UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results for 2025 were announced today, July 8, 2025, by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Candidates who filled up the re-evaluation of marks will now be able to access it online on its official website, upmsp.edu.in.
The scrutiny process means thousands of answer sheets must be double-checked and corrected if it is due to an error in calculation, adding marks, or considering a mark missed on an answer sheet. To make it easier to access results, the board website has given direct links with each scrutiny result mark sheet of both Class 10th and 12th scrutiny results so that students can view any changes made to their results.
How To Apply For UP Board 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results 2025?
The following steps should be followed by students who want to apply for verification or scrutiny of their UP board exam Results. Read the instructions carefully to apply for UP board result verification 2025:
-
Students first have to contact the respective school authority and collect an application.
-
Now they have to fill up the application form for UP board results verification 2025 and attach the required documents.
-
Pay the application fee of INR 500 through a challan, and enclose the receipt with the application.
-
This application has to be sent to the regional office of the UP board.
-
To ensure that the student may receive the UP Board results by the scrutiny process, this must be posted in a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025 Dates
UPMSP scrutiny results 2025 would inform if there are changes in the marks or grades of students who applied for this process. They can check the table below to keep themselves informed about the scheduled dates of events associated with UP board scrutiny 2025 results for Classes 10th and 12th:
Related Stories
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UP board high school result
|
April 25, 2025 at 12:30 pm
|
UP Board Class 12th result
|
April 25, 2025
|
Last date to apply for verification of marks
|
May 19, 2025
|
UP board 10th and 12th scrutiny result date
|
July 7, 2025
How To Download UP Board Scrutiny Results 2025?
The UP Board Scrutiny Results 2025 are now available as a PDF file. A common PDF file including the region-by-region result list will be available for download on the official website. Information regarding students whose grades will be altered as a result of the verification procedure will be included in the UP board scrutiny result PDF. The following are the ways to download the 2025 UP Board high school and intermediate scrutiny results:
-
Go to upmsp.edu.in, the UPMSP board's official website.
-
Scroll down to the "Important Information and Download" section.
-
Depending on the candidate's location, choose the link for the 2025 Intermediate or High School exam results.
-
A PDF file containing the roll numbers of the applicants whose grades have been changed appears on the screen.
UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: Details Required
The following information could be included in the online UPMSP scrutiny result pdf:
-
Board name
-
Result name
-
Candidate's names and roll numbers
-
Mother's and Father's Name
-
Original marks/grades achieved
-
Final re-evaluated scores achieved
-
Eligibility status
UP Board Scrutiny Result 2025: Grading System
-
The UPSMP determined the grading system for the UP Board 10th and UPMSP 12th examinations.
-
Once verified, the grades may also be included in the revised mark sheet of the UP board result. This way, students will know what estimated marks they have achieved in the 10th class using the UP board 10th grading system.
-
The practical examination uses one grading system and the theory examination uses a different grading system in the 10th class and 12th class. Students need to get at least a 'D' grade to pass the mentioned examination. Students may use the UP board's 12th grading system to find out their grade point average (GPA).
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation