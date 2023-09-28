UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Application Closes Today, Apply Soon at entdata.co.in

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) registration will close the registration window today: September 28, 2023. Those studying in class 8th will be able to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship online at entdata.co.in. NMMS scholarship exam is conducted to award scholarships worth Rs 12,000 during Classes 9 to 12. The scholarship exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, students who are in class 8 should note that general category candidates are required to have scored at least 55% in class 7 and reserved category students should have a score of 50% in the previous class. As per the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, students’ family income should not be more than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

How to apply for Uttar Pradesh NMMS Scholarship 2023 Online?

They can apply for the scholarship by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: entdata.co.in

Step 2: Click on National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme, Exam 2024-25 apply tab

Step 3: Read all the instructions given on the page very carefully

Step 4: Scroll down to the page and click on yes button after reading the instructions

Step 5: Fill all the required details

Step 6: Scan and upload the required documents

Step 7: After uploading the documents, click on the final submit button

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

As per the exam pattern, students will have to appear for two papers. Paper 1 is Mental Ability Test (MAT) and paper 2 is the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each test paper will have 90 questions each and students will get one and a half hours to complete the paper. UP NMMS examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

