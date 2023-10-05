UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 6 Choice Filling Window Open, Registration Close Tomorrow

UPTAC Counselling Special Round: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University begins the UPTAC round 6 choice filling process for JEE Main and CUET UG, PG courses. Eligible candidates applying for the special round counselling can enter their choice of course and college in the applications. The last date for students to enter their choices is October 8, 2023.

The special round counselling is conducted for candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous admission rounds. To be considered for the special round allotment, students are required to enter their choice of course and college as per the vacant seats available. The UPTAC round 6 allotment result will be announced on October 9, 2023.

It must be noted that the registration process for the special round is underway. The last date for students to register for the UPTAC round 6 counselling is tomorrow, October 6, 2023. UPTAC counselling special round choice filling window is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling round can complete the choice filling and locking process through the link available here.

UPTAC Special Round Counselling JEE - Click Here

UPTAC Special Round Counselling UG - Click Here

UPTAC Special Round Counselling PG - Click Here

Steps to Register and Enter Choices for UPTAC Counselling Special Round

The UPTAC counselling special round registration and choice-filling window is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates participating in the final round allotment can register by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling round registration and choice-filling link

Step 3: Click on new registrations and complete the registration process

Step 4: Login using the application number and password

Step 5: Fill out the choices for allotment

Step 6: Submit the fee and click on the final submission link

UPTAC special round seat allotment results will be announced on October 9, 2023. Students allotted seats in the final round can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents on October 10 and 11, 2023.

