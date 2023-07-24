URATPG Result 2023 Declared; Get University of Rajasthan Scorecard Here

URATPG Result 2023: The University of Rajasthan Admission Test for Post Graduate, URATPG results have been declared. Candidates who appeared in the admission test conducted between July 6 and 13, 2023 can download the scorecard on the official website: uratpguor.org by entering the login credentials: application or form number and password.

In case the candidate forgets his/her application, they can retrieve the same by clicking on forgot application number link available. The admission criteria for the Faculty of Fine Arts are as follows: 70% of the marks obtained in the URATPG 2023 exam, 30% of the marks obtained in the qualifying exam, and 30% of the marks obtained in the practical exam (where applicable).

The Head of the Department will display the list of the eligible candidates seeking admission to the program based on merit. The decision of the concerned HOD relating to the grant of admission will be final. The reservation policy of the University will be followed while preparing the merit in the Departments.

URATPG Result 2023: Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access scores is provided below:

URATPG Scorecard 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check URATPG Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the test can follow the below steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uratpguor.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UTARPG scorecard download link available

Step 3: Enter the application/form number and password

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the rank card

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

URATPG Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates can check out the mandatory details that will be mentioned on the scorecard below:

Candidates Name

Photograph

Registration number

Parent’s Name

Category

Subjects appeared for URATPG 2023

Marks obtained in each subject

Rank secured

Also Read: AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Likely this Week; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Requirements Here