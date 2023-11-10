Uttar Pradesh NMMS 2023 Answer Key Out, Download PDF at entdata.co.in

  1. Home
Uttar Pradesh NMMS answer key 2023 has been released today in online mode. Students can download the UP NMMS answer key pdf at entdata.co.in. Get direct link to download here

Updated: Nov 10, 2023 15:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh NMMS 2023: The answer key of Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) has been released today. Students can download the pdf online at the official website: entdata.co.in. Now that the UP NMMS answer key 2023 has been released, it is expected that the result will be announced soon. 

Candidates qualifying the scholarship exam will be awarded Rs 12,000 per annum. The exam was held for students studying in class 8 in government, government-aided, local body council schools. 

Uttar Pradesh NMMS Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to download UP NMMS answer key 2023? 

The NMMS scholarship will be awarded to students whose family income is less than Rs 3, 50,000. As per the rules, those who have passed class 7 with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks are eligible for the scholarship. However, SC, ST students will get 5% relaxation in the minimum passing marks criteria. They can follow these steps to download the UP NMMS answer key 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: entdata.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMMS answer key link 

Step 3: The UP NMMS answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for further references

How to calculate Marks with the help of Uttar Pradesh NMMS 2023-24 Answer Key? 

Students can calculate their marks by following this formula: Marks obtained in MAT + Marks obtained in SAT. They can go through the table for detailed information: 

Marks

How to calculate?

Exam pattern

Negative Marks 

Marks in MAT

Total number of correct answers x 1

90 questions (each question carries 1 mark each)

No negative marking

Marks in SAT

90 questions (each question carries 1 mark each)

About UP National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 

The UP NMMS 2023 exam is held for two sections: mental ability test (MAT) and scholastic aptitude test (SAT). Each section had 90 multiple choice questions, which students had to attempt in 90 minutes duration each. Children with disabilities were given extra time, as applicable. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. 

