Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Out; Round 1 Registration Commences Today

The Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 counselling dates have been released. Candidates can register for the counselling process from July 27 to July 31. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 3.

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 12:10 IST
Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttrakhand Medical Education University has released the NEET UG counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can check out the dates on the official website: hnbumu.ac.in. As per the schedule, the online registration, filling of the application form, choice filling, and fee submission.

Candidates can enter their college and preferences on the official website till July 31, 2023, up to 5:00 PM. The NEET UG 2023 counselling result will be announced on August 3, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated colleges within the stipulated time.

Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration  

Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Event

Dates

Round 1 online registration, application form, choice filling, and fee submission

July 27 (9 PM) to 31, 2023 (up to 5 PM, as server time)

Choice filling

July 27 (9 PM) to 31, 2023 (up to 5 PM, as server time)

Data processing

August 1 to 2, 2023

Declaration of result

August 3, 2023 (after 8 PM)

Last date of joining the allotted college

August 8, 2023

How to Register for Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Eligible candidates can participate in the seat allotment process by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG -2023 Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the documents

Step 5: Enter college and course preference and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future purposes

Details Mentioned on Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result

Check out the important details below:

  • Candidates Name

  • Gender and DOB

  • Domicile, UK category, and UK sub-category

  • Class 10 and 12 academic details 

  • NEET 2023 - category, roll number, marks, percentile, and All India Rank

  • State merit rank of the candidate

  • Choices of course filled by candidate

  • Institute and course allotted to the candidate
  • Ward of Kashmiri migrants

