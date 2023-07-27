Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Out; Round 1 Registration Commences Today

Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttrakhand Medical Education University has released the NEET UG counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can check out the dates on the official website: hnbumu.ac.in. As per the schedule, the online registration, filling of the application form, choice filling, and fee submission.

Candidates can enter their college and preferences on the official website till July 31, 2023, up to 5:00 PM. The NEET UG 2023 counselling result will be announced on August 3, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated colleges within the stipulated time.

Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Click Here

Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Event Dates Round 1 online registration, application form, choice filling, and fee submission July 27 (9 PM) to 31, 2023 (up to 5 PM, as server time) Choice filling July 27 (9 PM) to 31, 2023 (up to 5 PM, as server time) Data processing August 1 to 2, 2023 Declaration of result August 3, 2023 (after 8 PM) Last date of joining the allotted college August 8, 2023

How to Register for Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Eligible candidates can participate in the seat allotment process by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG -2023 Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the documents

Step 5: Enter college and course preference and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future purposes

Details Mentioned on Uttrakhand NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result

Check out the important details below:

Candidates Name

Gender and DOB

Domicile, UK category, and UK sub-category

Class 10 and 12 academic details

NEET 2023 - category, roll number, marks, percentile, and All India Rank

State merit rank of the candidate

Choices of course filled by candidate

Institute and course allotted to the candidate

Ward of Kashmiri migrants

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling and locking date extended, get updates here