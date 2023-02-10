WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Window Open Today, Check Details Here

WB JECA Application Correction 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WB JECA 2023 Application Correction process today - February 10, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of WBJEEB to make the necessary changes to the WB JECA 2023 Application form.

Candidates who have applied for the WB JECA 2023 exams and want to make changes to the application form can visit the official website of WBJEEB and make the necessary changes. According to the information provided, candidates can make corrections in the fields like Candidate Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name Gender, Domicile and Date of Birth.

WB JECA 2023 Application Correction window will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also make the changes in the WB JECA 2023 Applications through the direct link given here.

WB JECA 2023 Application Correction - Link Available Soon

WB JECA 2023 - Application Correction Field

The following fields given in the WB JECA 2023 application form will be open for editing. Candidates who have applied for WB JECA 2023 Exams can make the corrections in the application in the following fields.

Candidate Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s name

Gender

Domicile

Date of birth

According to the official notification, if any candidate intends to correct the information in the application can login during the correction period. Candidates must also note that the board will not entertain any request from students regarding correction after the correction window closes.

Also Read: OJEE 2023: Registrations Begin Today at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here